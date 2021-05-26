Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices to open in the red tracking weakness in Asia; HDFC in focus

Asian shares up, dollar wallows as Fed soothes inflation fears
Asian shares rose on Wednesday while the US dollar stood near its lowest levels this year after US Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed a dovish monetary policy stance, providing yet more assurance to investors worried about the inflation outlook. In early regional trade, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.28 percent near more than two-week highs, while Tokyo’s Nikkei added 0.27 percent. Australian shares were 0.27 percent higher and Seoul’s Kospi tacked on 0.16 percent. Chinese blue-chips were up 0.13 percent after posting their biggest daily gain in nearly 11 months on Tuesday on easing inflation fears and a strong yuan. More here
Oil steady with investors focusing on possible return of Iranian supply
Oil prices were steady on Wednesday as concerns a possible resumption in Iranian supply would cause a glut were offset by hopes for stronger US fuel demand after a drop in weekly inventory estimates by the American Petroleum Institute. Brent crude oil futures for July gained 5 cents, or 0.1 percent, to USD 68.70 a barrel by 0102 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July was at USD 66.05 a barrel, down 2 cents. Both benchmarks edged higher on Tuesday, ending at their highest levels in a week, amid hopes for rising demand from the approach of the northern hemisphere’s summer driving season and lifting of coronavirus restrictions. US crude oil and fuel inventories fell last week, according to two market sources, citing API figures on Tuesday. More here
HDFC Ltd sells Reliance Infra shares worth over Rs 43 crore
The country’s largest mortgage lender HDFC Ltd has sold further shares of Reliance Infrastructure worth over Rs 43 crore, which were held by it through the invocation of pledged shares. The corporation has further sold 81,05,677 shares representing 3.08 percent of the share capital of Reliance Infrastructure, HDFC said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. ”The sale was carried out through stock exchanges at the prevailing market price. The aggregate consideration received for the sale of 81,05,677 shares is Rs 43,91,47,050,” Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) said. The mortgage lender sold the shares of Reliance Infra between May 18- 24, 2021 (including these dates) through stock exchanges in the secondary market. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian indices ended flat on Tuesday as a rise in IT and FMCG space were capped by a decline in banking and financial stocks. Losses in heavyweights HDFC Bank, RIL and Axis Bank offset gains in Infosys, Asian Paints and TCS. The Sensex ended 14 points lower at 50,673 while the Nifty rose 11 points to settle at 15,208. Broader markets, however, were flat but in the red for the day. On the Nifty50 index, Asian Paints, Titan, Eicher Motors, JSW Steel and Britannia were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, Axis Bank, RIL and Coal India led the losses. Among sectors, Nifty IT rose a percent while Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Metal were up over half a percent each. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services were in the red, down over 0.6 percent each.
