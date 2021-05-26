  • SENSEX
Oil steady with investors focusing on possible return of Iranian supply
Asian shares up, dollar wallows as Fed soothes inflation fears
Rupee surges 13 paise to 72.83 against US dollar in early trade

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices to open in the red tracking weakness in Asia; HDFC in focus

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 26, 2021 07:34:02 IST

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian market is likely to open lower Wednesday following weakness in Asian peers. The SGX Nifty was also trading 33.50 points or 0.22 percent lower at 15,216.00, indicating a mildly negative start for the broader index in India. Stocks including HDFC, SPARC, Motherson Sumi in focus.

