Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty around 15,250; metals, FMCG stocks lead

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 25, 2021 10:02:08 IST

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices were off day's high but continued trading higher on Tuesday led by gains in metals, IT and FMCG stocks. However, losses in the banking and financial sectors capped some gains. The sentiment was also lifted as Asian peers rose after Wall Street rose in overnight trade helped by a retreat in US Treasury yields. Broad-based gains were seen across sectors with metal and auto indices leading. 

