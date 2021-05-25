Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty around 15,250; metals, FMCG stocks lead

Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"Two trends - one positive and one negative- need close monitoring. The negative is the likely huge shortfall in government revenues and its potential impact on macro stability. GST compensation to states is likely to be around Rs 2.5 trillion against the compensation cess estimated at Rs 1trillion in the budget leaving a gap of around Rs 1.5 trillion. This will have implications for deficit, borrowings and macro stability. But the problem can be mitigated if lockdowns are lifted soon. There is room for optimism on this front since fresh cases have fallen to 1.95 lakh cases during the last 24 hrs and recoveries are at 3.25 lakhs. So, anticipating progressive unlocking starting June, the Indian market is likely to join the current risk-on in global markets. Nifty is moving towards an all-time high. Nifty bank index has more room on the upside"