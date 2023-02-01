Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 look to recreate 2021 budget day success, Asian stocks in the green

Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended with minor gains on Tuesday
Auto and FMCG shares ended higher while IT and healthcare shares ended in the red. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 1.6 percent and 2.9 percent higher, respectively. (Read more)
Stock Market Today | 10 things to know before opening bell on February 1
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Wednesday after a gain of 0.56 percent. FM to table the Union Budget 2023 (Read more)
Global Market Cue | Brent at $85/bbl
-- US 10-year yield falls to 3.5 percent ahead of FOMC meet outcome and strong earning reports.
-- Crude prices steady, Brent at $85/bbl on high US deman and weaker dollar.
-- European markets end flat despite above estimate euro zone growth figures, FTSE down 0.2 percent.
-- Gold set for third monthly rise, at $1927/oz, as dollar and treasury yields pull back.
Share Market Live | Stocks to be in focus amid Budget session
Share Market Update | Nifty 50 FII long positions on Budget day 2023 lowest since 2020
The Nifty 50 index has witnessed a week of turmoil and volatility ahead of the Union Budget 2023 to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman. FII long positions on the index stand only at 18 percent, which is the lowest since the Budget of 2020, when it stood at 15 percent. (Trade setup for Feb 1)
Share Market News | Coal India's december quarter net profit jumps by 69%
Coal India Ltd reported a 69 percent year-on-year jump in profit after tax at Rs 7,719 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022.
In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 4,557 crore. (Read More)
Stocks to Watch | Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, Vodafone Idea, Indian Hotels, Syngene and more
Reliance Industries' subsidiary announces strategic partnership with Sri Lanka-based company. Sources suggest that family offices of some leading Indian conglomerates participated in the Adani Enterprises FPO. (Read More)
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Share Market Update | Market will look to repeat their performance from the budget day of 2021
Financial markets gained the the most in a single budget session since 1997 on budget day of 2021. The days preceding the Union Budget have been market with volatility and a sharp sell-off, with the FII selling figure crossing the Rs 40,000 crore mark in January. (five factors that may cheer the Indian markets)
Stock Market Update | A look at how markets have performed to Budget announcements in the past
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to deliver her fifth Budget speech today. Investors are optimistic of markets reacting in a positive manner this year.(Read More)
Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices gain 1% as traders await Fed meeting outcome
Wall Street reversed its declines in equity futures after data showed labour cost growth in the fourth quarter was the smallest in a year at one percent.
-- S&P 500: up 1.5 percent
-- Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 1.1 percent
-- Nasdaq Composite: up 1.7 percent
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!