Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening for Indian indices; Indiabulls Housing, IRCTC in focus

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: June 30, 2021 07:54:05 IST

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices are likely to open higher on Wednesday following a positive momentum in Asian peers. The Nifty futures were trading 43.50 points or 0.28 percent higher at the 15,831.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange, indicating a positive start for the Indian markets. Stocks including IRCTC, Ruchi Soya, IndusInd Bank, SpiceJet, among others are in focus. 

