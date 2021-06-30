Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening for Indian indices; Indiabulls Housing, IRCTC in focus

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday

Indian indices ended lower on Tuesday with dragged mainly by banking and financial stocks. Meanwhile, losses in metals and auto sectors also weighed on the benchmarks. The Sensex ended 186 points lower at 52,549 while the Nifty fell 66 points to settle at 15,748. Broader markets were mixed with Nifty Midcap down nearly half a percent and Nifty Smallcap index flat. On the Nifty50 index, Powergrid, Cipla, HUL, IndusInd Bank, and Divis Labs were the top gainers while IOC, ONGC, Hindalco, Kotak Bank and Tech Mahindra led the losses.