Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening for Indian indices; Indiabulls Housing, IRCTC in focus

SEBI halts GoAir IPO over enquiry against promoter Bombay Dyeing
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has kept the processing of draft papers of Go Airlines’ initial public offering (IPO) in “abeyance”. The regulator's move comes owing to a pending enquiry against Bombay Dyeing Manufacturing Company Ltd and its promoters, the Wadias. Go Airlines, which has rebranded itself as “Go First’’, had filed preliminary papers for an initial share sale worth Rs 3,600 crore in May. Bombay Dyeing and its promoters had received a show-cause notice earlier this month from the Corporation Finance Investigation Department (CFID) for alleged irregularities, Moneycontrol reported citing a person familiar with the matter. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian indices ended lower on Tuesday with dragged mainly by banking and financial stocks. Meanwhile, losses in metals and auto sectors also weighed on the benchmarks. The Sensex ended 186 points lower at 52,549 while the Nifty fell 66 points to settle at 15,748. Broader markets were mixed with Nifty Midcap down nearly half a percent and Nifty Smallcap index flat. On the Nifty50 index, Powergrid, Cipla, HUL, IndusInd Bank, and Divis Labs were the top gainers while IOC, ONGC, Hindalco, Kotak Bank and Tech Mahindra led the losses.
