Homemarket News

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade lower; ONGC, HCL Tech top laggards
By CNBCTV18.com  Dec 6, 2022 9:58 AM IST (Updated)
Will the markets resume their upmove after a few days of consolidation? Well, the SGX Nifty doesn't seem to suggest so.

Mitessh Thakkar of Earningswaves.com shares his top stock picks:

  • Coal India is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 228 and target of Rs 240
  • SBI is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 609 and target of Rs 635
  • Maruti Suzuki is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 8,850 and target of Rs 8,650
  • TVS Motors is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,035 and target of Rs 985
Dec 6, 2022 9:58 AM

Dipan Mehta calls this a "stock picker's market"

Dipan Mehta of Elixir Equities believes that the current market scenario is perfect for stock pickers and that all the bad news overseas has been priced in. 

"It is just that individual stocks have still to play catch up. It has been a narrow rally, no doubt about it. But I think over the next few weeks or so it will broaden pretty well," he said in an interaction with CNBC-TV18.

He wants investors to focus on specific sectors and with a 2-3 year time horizon, he anticipates good outperformance.

Dec 6, 2022 9:40 AM

Markets Open Lower

Benchmark indices have opened lower with the Nifty falling to the 18,600 mark. Monday's outperformer, the Nifty Bank index has also opened lower by over 100 points.

The Sensex is down 300 points at the start of trade. However, the smallcap index is looking to hold on to gains. 

41 out of the 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 index have opened with losses. While SBI Life is the top gainer on the back of a Goldman Sachs report, Hindalco is the top laggard after Monday's surge.

Dec 6, 2022 9:22 AM

Rupee Opens Weak

The currency has opened 15 paise weak at 81.94 against the US Dollar as compared to Monday's close of 81.79. Analyst Kunal Sodhani believes that corporate flows, oil bids and stops getting triggered pushed the USD-INR pair on Monday. For Tuesday, the USD-INR, 81.60 acts as a support while 82.10 is a resistance level. 

Dec 6, 2022 9:13 AM

Here's a list of stocks that are in focus going into trade today

Dec 6, 2022 9:04 AM

Here's how the global market cues are placed this morning

Dec 6, 2022 9:02 AM