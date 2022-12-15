Homemarket news

Stock market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty open flat; IRCTC down 5% on OFS announcement

By Hormaz Fatakia  Dec 15, 2022 9:09 AM IST (Updated)
Indian shares were set for a muted open on Thursday, after commentary from the US Federal Reserve suggested that the high interest rate regime might last longer than expected. Track latest stocks market updates on CNBCTV18.com's blog

Mitessh Thakkar of earningswaves.com shares his top stock picks

  • Buy Balrampur Chini Mills with a stop loss of Rs 374 and a target of Rs 392
  • Buy City Union Bank with a stop loss of Rs 196 and target of Rs 218
  • Buy GAIL with stop loss of Rs 94 and target of Rs 101
  • Sell Colgate-Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1,590 and target of Rs 1,530
Dec 15, 2022 9:09 AM

Rupee Opens With Marginal Weakness

Dec 15, 2022 9:05 AM

Elon Musks sells Tesla shares worth $3.58 bn in last 3 days 

Billionaire Elon Musk has informed about the sale of Tesla shares between December 12 and 14 in Form 4 filed at SEC.

Dec 15, 2022 8:53 AM

China Data Watch | November Industrial Output is up 2.2 percent YoY vs estimate of 3.5 percent

Dec 15, 2022 8:51 AM

Govt to sell up to 5% stake in IRCTC through an Offer For Sale

The government will sell up to 5 percent of its stake in Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the unit that provides ticketing, catering and tourism services, through an Offer for Sale (OFS). The base offer will be for 2 crore share or 2.5 percent of the total equity with a greenshoe option of another 2.5 percent stake. Floor price for the Offer for Sale has been set at Rs 680 per share, which is a 7.5 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 734.9.

Get more details here

Dec 15, 2022 8:50 AM

Rupee likely to fall as hawkish Fed tone hurts Asian currencies

The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar on Thursday after US Federal Reserve policymakers projected that rates would rise more than what markets have priced in. The rupee is tipped at around 82.55-82.60 per US dollar at the open, compared with 82.46 in the previous session.

Dec 15, 2022 8:47 AM

Fed will be forced to cut rates when recession hits: JPMorgan 

JPMorgan's Jahangir Aziz sees a shallow recession in the US in late 2023, spilling over to 2024

Dec 15, 2022 8:43 AM

Here's a list of stocks that are in focus going into trade today

Dec 15, 2022 8:33 AM