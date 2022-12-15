Stock market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty open flat; IRCTC down 5% on OFS announcement

Mitessh Thakkar of earningswaves.com shares his top stock picks
Govt to sell up to 5% stake in IRCTC through an Offer For Sale
The government will sell up to 5 percent of its stake in Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the unit that provides ticketing, catering and tourism services, through an Offer for Sale (OFS). The base offer will be for 2 crore share or 2.5 percent of the total equity with a greenshoe option of another 2.5 percent stake. Floor price for the Offer for Sale has been set at Rs 680 per share, which is a 7.5 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 734.9.
Rupee likely to fall as hawkish Fed tone hurts Asian currencies
The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar on Thursday after US Federal Reserve policymakers projected that rates would rise more than what markets have priced in. The rupee is tipped at around 82.55-82.60 per US dollar at the open, compared with 82.46 in the previous session.