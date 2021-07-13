Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex opens over 200 points higher, Nifty above 15,750; banks lead

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices opened higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in Asian peers, with all sectors witnessing broad-based buying. Gains were mainly led by banking, financials and heavyweight RIL. Meanwhile, investors remained somewhat cautious as India's retail inflation came in at 6.26 percent in June, above RBI comfort limit for the second month.
India has a good score in terms of technical indicators, said Shane Oliver, head-investment strategy & chief economist at AMP Capital. Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “When we look at the Indian share market across the matrix, India scores well in terms of valuations, it also scores pretty well in terms of cyclical indicators and it also scores well in terms of technical indicators.” On Asia, Oliver said, “Asia has a good track record of getting Coronavirus (COVID-19) under control; obviously it lagged on vaccines, but given Asia’s tolerance for Coronavirus, I reckon it will come out of it reasonably quickly and it also sent a message to speed up vaccinations. Yes, it’s a concern in the short-term but it’s only an issue for a couple of months.” More here
Morning market quote from V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"The global stock market rally continues unabated with the Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500, and the pan European Stoxx 600 again setting new record highs. Markets are currently ignoring valuation concerns. The fact that 583 stocks, mostly mid and small-caps were locked in the upper circuit yesterday is an indication of the frenzied retail activity in markets. From a conservative investment perspective, these are warning signals. Meanwhile, the news from the inflation front is positive with June CPI coming at 6.26% against an expectation of 6.5%. This gives room for the RBI to continue on the accommodative mode further strengthening the bulls. While remaining invested in high-quality stocks investors should not be carried by the exuberance in the market, particularly in small-caps"
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 200 points higher, Nifty above 15,750; banks lead
Indian indices opened higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in Asian peers, with all sectors witnessing broad-based buying. Gains were mainly led by banking, financials and heavyweight RIL. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 237 points at 52,609 while the Nifty rose 78 points to 15,771. Broader markets were also in the green at opening with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.5 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, ICICI Bank, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finance Hindalco and Shree Cement were the top gainers while Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Divi's Labs, Wipro and HCL Tech led the losses.
China Data Watch | June $-denominated exports up 32.2%, imports up 36.7% YoY & trade surplus at $51.53 billion
Asia shares track Wall Street higher as investors await earnings
Asian shares climbed in early trade on Tuesday after Wall Street hit record highs overnight, as investors awaited the second-quarter earnings season and a batch of economic data, including key U.S. inflation figures later in the day. Investors are bracing for an eventful week which will include the start of the U.S. earnings season, inflation data from several countries and a testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5%, tracking a Wall Street rally overnight. The index is down 3.1% so far this month. Australian shares were up 0.49%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.79%. China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.1%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.65%.
Mobikwik IPO: Payments firm files DRHP to raise Rs 1,900 crore
Digital wallet and payment gateway start-up One MobiKwik System has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) and is looking to raise Rs 1,900 crore via a public offering. According to draft documents, Rs 1,500 crore will be primary share sales, while Rs 400 crore will be secondary, where investors can sell their stake. CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that the company was looking to launch its IPO before September 2021. Mobikwik was valued at $700 million after is raised $20 million in June from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). In FY21, Mobikwik's total income declined by 18 percent to Rs 302 crore, while losses rose 12 percent to Rs 111 crore. More here
India's IIP rises 29.3% in May, retail inflation at 6.26% in June
India's retail inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded 6.26 percent in the month of June as compared to 6.09 percent reported in the year-ago period, showed data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday. Inflation based on CPI, however, remained above the RBI's comfort level for the second month in a row. While industrial output as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded 29.3 percent in the month of May as compared to 88.4 percent in the year-ago period. Industrial output, or factory output, is the closest approximation for measuring the economic activity of the country's business landscape. More here
Indian market is likely to open with healthy gains
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
Indian shares pared morning gains to end flat on Monday as losses in IT and metals offset gains in banks and auto stocks. Meanwhile, the investors awaited data on consumer price inflation (CPI) for June and industrial output for May. The Sensex ended 13 points lower at 52,372 while the Nifty was up 3 points at 15,692. Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up around half a percent each. The Nifty Bank added around 0.4 percent with ICICI Bank rising over a percent. The Nifty Auto index was flat but in the green as it snapped a four-day losing streak.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Adani Ports
|707.80
|-10.25
|-1.43
|HCL Tech
|971.60
|-7.85
|-0.80
|Shree Cements
|27,868.00
|-166.95
|-0.60
|Infosys
|1,541.05
|-6.80
|-0.44
|TATA Cons. Prod
|773.60
|-2.30
|-0.30
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|HCL Tech
|971.65
|-7.40
|-0.76
|Infosys
|1,541.00
|-6.95
|-0.45
|IndusInd Bank
|1,046.90
|-2.20
|-0.21
|Tech Mahindra
|1,054.15
|-2.35
|-0.22
|HUL
|2,439.60
|-5.20
|-0.21
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.4450
|-0.1250
|-0.17
|Euro-Rupee
|88.3140
|-0.0710
|-0.08
|Pound-Rupee
|103.4560
|0.0080
|0.01
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6743
|-0.0013
|-0.20