Stock Market Live Updates: Indian Indices to open on a weak note following losses in global peers; Infosys in focus

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian market is likely to open lower on Wednesday following weakness in global peers after a sharp rise in US inflation spooked investors while boosting dollar and treasury yields. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 53.50 points or 0.34 percent lower at the 15,781.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 am.
Preview: Infosys is expected to report $ revenue growth of 4%
Zomato to raise $560 million from anchor investors for IPO: Report
Ahead of its IPO, Zomato has got a strong response from global institutional investors for its anchor book. The food delivery platform garners almost half its issue size of around $560 million from institutional investors. Over 100 end investors will be allotted shares as part of the anchor book for its IPO. Top foreign investors in Zomato’s anchor book include Baillie Gifford, BlackRock, Capital Research, CPPIB, GIC, T Rowe Price.
Paytm board rejig continues
Former WhatsApp business head Neeraj Arora has rejoined Paytm board as Additional Director, according to RoC filings sourced from Tofler. Arora was on Paytm board till 2018. The filing also shows a change of the Alternate Director to Paytm board member Ravi Adusamalli of Elevation Capital. Vivek Mathur has replaced Mukul Arora as the Alternate Director. Paytm had reshuffled its board last week, following the exit of Chinese nationals ahead of the IPO.
ByteDance defers IPO plans after Chinese regulators raise data security concerns: Report
Chinese social media giant ByteDance has indefinitely deferred its plans of an Initial Public Offering (IPO) following a communication from the government asking them to shift their focus on matters related to data security, Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. ByteDance, which also owns TikTok, had received a round of funding in December 2020 which had taken its valuation to a whopping $180 billion. The WSJ report said the company was planning an IPO for a part or the entirety of its businesses in the US or Hong Kong. More here
Zomato IPO: Loss-making Unicorn’s valuation at premium to global peers
A hotter-than-expected inflation in the US for the second time running drags US indices from record highs set on Monday.
Dollar hits 3-month high to euro on bets for faster Fed tightening
The U.S. dollar touched a three-month high versus the euro and a one-week high versus the yen on Wednesday, after heated U.S. inflation spurred bets of faster monetary policy tightening than Federal Reserve officials have so far signalled. The dollar strengthened to $1.17720 per euro, the highest since April 5, for a second day running on Wednesday, and was last little changed from Tuesday at $1.17755. It rose to 110.70 yen for the first time since July 7, last trading about flat at 110.66.
CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on July 14
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian indices ended higher on Tuesday, following a rally in Asian peers, mainly boosted by banking and financials. Gains in metals, pharma and heavyweight RIL also lifted the sentiment. A lesser-than-expected rise in June retail inflation also helped put stimulus pullback worries at ease. The Sensex ended 397 points higher at 52,770 while the Nifty rose 120 points to settle at 15,812. ICICI Bank, Grasim, HDFC, Axis Bank and SBI Life were the top gainers while Adani Ports, HCL Tech, Dr Reddy's, Tata Consumer and Tech Mahindra led the losses.
