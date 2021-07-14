Stock Market Live Updates: Indian Indices to open on a weak note following losses in global peers; Infosys in focus

ByteDance defers IPO plans after Chinese regulators raise data security concerns: Report



Chinese social media giant ByteDance has indefinitely deferred its plans of an Initial Public Offering (IPO) following a communication from the government asking them to shift their focus on matters related to data security, Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. ByteDance, which also owns TikTok, had received a round of funding in December 2020 which had taken its valuation to a whopping $180 billion. The WSJ report said the company was planning an IPO for a part or the entirety of its businesses in the US or Hong Kong. More here