Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a weak start for Indian indices; TCS in focus after Q1 results

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian market is likely to open on a weak note on Friday following losses in global peers. The SGX Nifty was trading 70 points or 0.45 percent lower at 15,639, indicating a gap down start for the broader index in India. Stocks including TCS, Tata Steel in focus.
Here's how global markets have fared in Thursday's session:
Oil mixed as US inventories draw offset by OPEC+ standoff
Oil prices were mixed on Friday after a boost from a drop in US crude and gasoline inventories but were still set for a weekly decline on concerns that an OPEC+ impasse could swell global crude supplies. Brent crude oil futures were down 9 cents, or 0.1 percent, at USD 74.03 a barrel by 01:40 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures were up 1 cent at USD 72.95 a barrel. Both benchmarks were headed for a loss of nearly 3 percent for the week, as traders remained worried that the collapse of talks between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, could lead to a rise in crude supplies. More here
TCS Q1 result 2021: Net profit up 28.5% to Rs 9,008 crore; misses estimates
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest software services exporter on Thursday reported a 28.5 percent jump in its net profit to Rs 9,008 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. In the corresponding quarter last year, the Mumbai-headquartered company posted a net profit of Rs 7,008 crore. CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a profit of Rs 9,352 crore for the quarter under review. The IT major posted an 18.5 percent growth in consolidated revenue at Rs 45,411 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to Rs 38,322 crore in Q1 FY21. Revenue in constant currency terms up 16.4 percent YoY. "We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared an Interim Dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of Rs 1 each of the company," it said. More here
CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on July 9
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
Indian benchmark indices closed nearly a percent lower on Thursday amid cautious global sentiment, despite S&P 500 closing at record highs Wednesday. The Sensex plunged 485 points to end at 52,568, and the Nifty 50 lost 151 points to settle at 15,727. Broader markets also succumbed to the selling pressure, with the midcap and smallcap indices falling 0.4 and 0.04 percent, respectively. Market breadth, on Thursday, favoured declines, with the advance-decline ratio at 2:3. On the Nifty50 index, Tech Mahindra, SBI Life, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, and HCL Tech were the top gainers. Forty-one of the fifty Nifty stocks closed the day in the red, with Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Tata Steel, and ONGC leading the losses.
