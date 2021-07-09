Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a weak start for Indian indices; TCS in focus after Q1 results

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday

Indian benchmark indices closed nearly a percent lower on Thursday amid cautious global sentiment, despite S&P 500 closing at record highs Wednesday. The Sensex plunged 485 points to end at 52,568, and the Nifty 50 lost 151 points to settle at 15,727. Broader markets also succumbed to the selling pressure, with the midcap and smallcap indices falling 0.4 and 0.04 percent, respectively. Market breadth, on Thursday, favoured declines, with the advance-decline ratio at 2:3. On the Nifty50 index, Tech Mahindra, SBI Life, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, and HCL Tech were the top gainers. Forty-one of the fifty Nifty stocks closed the day in the red, with Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Tata Steel, and ONGC leading the losses.