Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to make muted start — SGX Nifty Futures trade lower

By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Updated)
Indian shares are likely to track muted global cues as surging crude oil prices impacted investor sentiment. The SIngapore-based SGX Nifty Futures indicated a flat start as the contract traded at 15,828 as of 7:07 am on Tuesday. Track stock market live updates here 

    Dalal Street is expected to make a muted start tracing mixed trends across global markets. Shares of Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, Tata Steel and others will be in focus today. Here's why 

    Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India on Tuesday. While US stocks on Wall Street ended lower, Asian stocks were trading mixed. Check more here

  • Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the stock market. Our team of market journalists will keep you posted on the latest trends from the NSE and BSE throughout the day. Stay tuned.  

First Published:  IST
