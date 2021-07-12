Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices to start the week on a higher note tracking global peers; Maruti Suzuki, Federal Bank in focus

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday

Indian benchmark indices closed lower on Friday for the second straight session amid cautious global sentiment. While the midcaps outperformed peers, financials were under the pressure. The worries that the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus may hamper global economic recovery weighed on investor sentiment. The Sensex plunged 182 points to end at 52,386, and the Nifty 50 lost 38 points to settle at 15,689. Broader markets, however, enjoyed some buying as midcaps outperformed peers. Nifty's midcap and smallcap indices rose over half a percent, with AU Bank rising nearly 5 percent.