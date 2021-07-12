Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices to start the week on a higher note tracking global peers; Maruti Suzuki, Federal Bank in focus

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices are likely to open higher Monday following gains in Asian peers. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a gap-up opening for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 72.50 points or 0.46 percent higher at the 15,800.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:15 am.
Global Market Check: Asian markets trade higher
Asian shares were enjoying a relief rally on Monday as record highs on Wall Street and policy easing in China helped calm some of the recent jitters on global growth, though plenty of potential pitfalls lay ahead this week. In the United States, inflation data could provide a scare ahead of testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday and Thursday, where markets will be hyper-sensitive to any talk of early tapering. Early Monday, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.4%, after shedding 2.3% last week. Japan’s Nikkei bounced 1.9%, and away from a two-month trough touched on Friday, while South Korea added 0.6%. Nasdaq futures rose 0.1% and S&P 500 futures were a fraction firmer.
SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening for Indian indices
The Week Ahead: Key things that will guide traders on Dalal Street
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
Indian benchmark indices closed lower on Friday for the second straight session amid cautious global sentiment. While the midcaps outperformed peers, financials were under the pressure. The worries that the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus may hamper global economic recovery weighed on investor sentiment. The Sensex plunged 182 points to end at 52,386, and the Nifty 50 lost 38 points to settle at 15,689. Broader markets, however, enjoyed some buying as midcaps outperformed peers. Nifty's midcap and smallcap indices rose over half a percent, with AU Bank rising nearly 5 percent.
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.6375
|-0.0675
|-0.09
|Euro-Rupee
|88.3640
|-0.1310
|-0.15
|Pound-Rupee
|103.0840
|0.0690
|0.07
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6772
|-0.0033
|-0.48