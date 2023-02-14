Stock market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to make gap-up opening

Indian shares set to rise ahead of US inflation data
Indian shares are set to open higher on Feb 14, tracking the gains in global equities ahead of US inflation data due later in the day, with a rise in domestic retail inflation in January above the Reserve Bank of India's upper threshold likely capping the move up.
India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were up 0.11 percent at 17,808 as of 8:00 am.
Wall Street equities closed higher on Monday, as investors expected consumer price index (CPI) data for January to ease.
Stock Market updates: From the Adani Group to Zee and SAIL, here are the stocks to watch out for in today's trading session