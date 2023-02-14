Stock market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to make gap-up opening

English
By CNBCTV18.com  Feb 14, 2023 8:45 AM IST (Updated)
Stock market LIVE updates: The Indian market is likely to make a gap-up start on February, as SGX Nifty, an indicator of how domestic index Nifty 50 would perform, was trading with a premium of nearly 60 points from Nifty Futures Monday close in morning trade. Track stock marker LIVE updates here on CNBCTV18.com's blog 

Indian shares set to rise ahead of US inflation data

Indian shares are set to open higher on Feb 14, tracking the gains in global equities ahead of US inflation data due later in the day, with a rise in domestic retail inflation in January above the Reserve Bank of India's upper threshold likely capping the move up. 

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were up 0.11 percent at 17,808 as of 8:00 am.

Wall Street equities closed higher on Monday, as investors expected consumer price index (CPI) data for January to ease.

Feb 14, 2023 8:45 AM

Stock Market updates: From the Adani Group to Zee and SAIL, here are the stocks to watch out for in today's trading session

Here are details on the stocks to watch today

Feb 14, 2023 8:36 AM

Stock market LIVE: Here's how the global market cues are placed this morning

Feb 14, 2023 8:28 AM

The Indian market is likely to make a gap-up start on February, as SGX Nifty, an indicator of how domestic index Nifty 50 would perform, was trading with a premium of nearly 60 points from Nifty Futures Monday close in morning trade. 

Feb 14, 2023 8:20 AM

