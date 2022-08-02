Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today — ITC and Zomato shares in the spotlight

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session in the red, halting a four-day winning streak. Global markets weakened after data showing a slowing US manufacturing sector fuelled concerns about an economic slowdown around the world. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — declined as much as 87.5 points or 0.5 percent to 17,305.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc, a day after cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC and food delivery company Zomato reported their quarterly numbers.

