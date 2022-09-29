    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    MarketBuzz Podcast With Vivek Iyer: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up start today

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open sharply higher on Thursday, tracking a comeback across global markets following days of selling amid concerns about aggressive policy tightening by major central banks and its impact on economic growth. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 191.5 points or 1.1 percent to 17,078 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited the outcome of a key meeting of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee due this week for domestic cues.

    About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Reema Tendulkar, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
