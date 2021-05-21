  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 7 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty suggest a gap-up opening for Indian indices; HPCL, Zee in focus

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 21, 2021 07:40:48 IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices are likely to open higher after a 2-day losing streak on Friday following gains in global peers. Asian peers rose after Wall Street gained in overnight trade led by tech shares. Early trends on the SGX Nifty suggest Dalal Street might see a gap-up opening today with SGX Nifty trading nearly 120 points or 0.8 percent higher around 15,060.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement