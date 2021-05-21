Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty suggest a gap-up opening for Indian indices; HPCL, Zee in focus

Oil nudges up, set for biggest weekly loss since March on possible Iran supplies

Oil prices edged up on Friday, taking a breather after three days of losses as investors braced for the return of Iranian crude supplies after officials said Iran and world powers made progress on talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. Brent crude futures for July rose 10 cents, or 0.2 percent, to USD 65.21 a barrel by 0032 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate for July was at USD 62.16 a barrel, up 22 cents, or 0.4 percent. Both contracts are down nearly 5 percent for the week and on track to post their biggest weekly loss since March after Iran’s president said the United States was ready to lift sanctions on his country’s oil, banking and shipping sectors. Iran and world powers have been in talks since April on reviving the deal and the European Union official leading the discussions said on Wednesday he was confident a deal would be reached.