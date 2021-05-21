Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty suggest a gap-up opening for Indian indices; HPCL, Zee in focus

India cuts 2020/21 sugar export subsidy by 31.4%
India on Thursday cut sugar export subsidies by 31.4 percent for the season that ends on Sept. 30, according to a government order issued by the Ministry Of Consumer Affairs, Food And Public Distribution. Late last year, India, the world’s biggest sugar producer behind Brazil, approved subsidies of 5,833 rupees ($79.87) per tonne to encourage cash-strapped mills to export 6 million tonnes of sugar in the current 2020/21 season. The government subsidies for sugar exports stand at 4,000 rupees a tonne, the Ministry Of Consumer Affairs, Food And Public Distribution said on Thursday.
Elon Musk's latest tweet almost doubles Dogecoin price in hours
A week after asking his Twitter followers whether his electronic vehicle company Tesla should start accepting Dogecoin, Elon Musk once again tweeted on Thursday, May 20, supporting the cryptocurrency, leading to a rise in price of the meme cryptocurrency. Following a tweet by Musk, the price of Dogecoin spiked to $0.40 from $0.29 earlier in the day after a frenzied sell-off on May 19. Musk tweeted, “How much is that Doge in the window?" According to Yahoo News, Musk’s tweet comes just hours after the cryptocurrency market plummeted into the red, reportedly following a renewed crackdown in China whose central bank issued a statement asking its financial institutions not to accept or deal with cryptocurrencies.
Oil nudges up, set for biggest weekly loss since March on possible Iran supplies
Oil prices edged up on Friday, taking a breather after three days of losses as investors braced for the return of Iranian crude supplies after officials said Iran and world powers made progress on talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. Brent crude futures for July rose 10 cents, or 0.2 percent, to USD 65.21 a barrel by 0032 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate for July was at USD 62.16 a barrel, up 22 cents, or 0.4 percent. Both contracts are down nearly 5 percent for the week and on track to post their biggest weekly loss since March after Iran’s president said the United States was ready to lift sanctions on his country’s oil, banking and shipping sectors. Iran and world powers have been in talks since April on reviving the deal and the European Union official leading the discussions said on Wednesday he was confident a deal would be reached.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
The Indian equity benchmark indices ended Thursday's volatile session lower dragged by selling in metals and financial stocks. The Sensex slipped 337.78 points, or 0.68 percent to 49,564.86, while the Nifty closed 124.10 points, or 0.83 percent lower at 14,906.05. Smallcap and midcap turned lower to end in the red. Among sectors, Nifty Metal fell the most over 3 percent followed by private banks, financial services, FMCG and IT indices. Gains were seen in PSU Bank and realty sectors. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Coal India, Britannia and ONGC led the losses, while Cipla, M&M, BPCL, IndusInd Bank and Titan Company were the top index gainers.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!