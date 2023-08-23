homemarket NewsStock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 look to breakout from a range, Smallcap index near record high

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 look to breakout from a range, Smallcap index near record high

1 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 23, 2023 6:21:50 AM IST (Updated)

Stock Market Live Update: This mid-week trading session will have the broader markets in greater focus compared to the benchmark indices. The Nifty 50 has been stuck in a range over the last two weeks, as is the Nifty Bank. However, the broader markets are in a world of their own. The Nifty Midcap index made another record high on Tuesday, while the Smallcap index is just 200 points adrift of its own record high of 12,047.

Editor's Take | Prashant Nair Shares Market Outlook

- Nifty saw a day of consolidation yesterday
- Midcap Index hit a new high, Smallcap Index just 200 points away
- Not very much new from overnight global action
- Flat equity close; S&P 500 down 0.28 percent
- US 10-year treasury yield held at 4.3 percent, dollar Index up 0.28 percent to 103.59
- Nifty needs to close above upper end of falling channel at 19,440
- On the way up, Nifty 20-day moving average at 19,540
- Nifty support at low of 19,253
- Bank Nifty could not cross the upper end of the rising channel
- Resistance at yesterday's high of 44,151
- Support for Bank Nifty at 43,600

Aug 23, 2023 7:07 AM

Editor's Take | Nigel Dsouza Shares View On Markets

Indices In FY24
Nifty                      12%
Midcap                  32%
Smallcap               28%
  
Jio financial services
- Will continue to be part of Nifty
- Weighing down index by 10 points
 
FII positioning On Index Futures
Longs                    43%
Shorts                    57%
 
Nifty Options
Strike                          Change in OI               Premium
19400 Call                   +48 lk shares                      48
19450 Call                   +29 lk shares                      29
 
Strike                    Total Open Interest                    Premium
19400    Call              1.5 cr shares                                 48
19300    Put               95 lkh shares                                29                          
 
Nifty levels to track
Resistance                        19450
50 day moving average    19335
Support                             19270
 
Nifty Bank Support levels
100 day moving average   43,786
16-Aug-23 low                   43,600

Aug 23, 2023 7:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Update | How The Midcaps And Smallcaps Are Having A Party Of Their Own While Benchmark Indices Are Stuck In A Range

While the headline indices ended with marginal gains on Tuesday, the midcap and smallcap indices ended 1.1 and 0.8 percent higher respectively. Out of 100 index stocks, 73 Midcap and  63 Smallcap stocks ended in the green in the previous session. On Tuesday, Bharat Forge surpassed the Rs 1,000 mark for the first time ever. Another Midcap stock, BHEL rose to its highest level in six years after bagging a Rs 4,000 crore order from Adani Power subsidiary. 

Aug 23, 2023 6:51 AM

Stocks To Watch Today | Vodafone Idea To Be In Focus, Plans To Clear Rs 2,400 Crore Dues By September

PTI reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that the debt-ridden telecom operator will clear dies for the June 2023 quarter and spectrum instalment with applicable interest by September.

You can read more here

Aug 23, 2023 6:34 AM

Stock Market Live Update | Nifty 50, Nifty Bank, Stuck In A Range

It has been the same script over the last two weeks. The Nifty 50 is attempting to cross the 19,400 - 19,500 range on the upside but failing to do so. Any correction taking place on the index is finding support at 19,300 or 19,250 as the bulls are not ready to throw in the towel just yet either.

The setup mostly remains the same as the Nifty 50 has not broken out of its range, which will give it direction. Same is the case with the Nifty Bank. 43,700 on the downside and 44,150 - 44,200 on the upside. 

You can read more in today's trade setup.

Aug 23, 2023 6:16 AM

Stock Market Live Updates | How Have Asian Indices Opened This Morning?

Asian markets have opened marginally lower in mid-week trading ahead of business activity figures from Japan and Australia, and inflation figures from Singapore.

The Nikkei 225 is down 0.3 percent this morning, while the Topix is down 0.4 percent. South Korea's Kospi and Kosdaq are down 0.3 percent each. Hang Seng futures are pointing towards a slightly weaker open.

Aug 23, 2023 6:12 AM

Stock Markets Live Updates | Here's How The US Markets Fared Overnight

US markets ended mixed overnight amidst concerns of rising treasury yields and ahead of a key speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

The Dow fell nearly 200 points, while the S&P 500 declined 0.3 percent. The Nasdaq managed a small gain but Nvidia, which reports earnings after the bell on Wednesday night, ended 3 percent lower.

Aug 23, 2023 6:09 AM

Aug 23, 2023 6:02 AM