Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 look to breakout from a range, Smallcap index near record high

Stocks To Watch Today | Vodafone Idea To Be In Focus, Plans To Clear Rs 2,400 Crore Dues By September
PTI reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that the debt-ridden telecom operator will clear dies for the June 2023 quarter and spectrum instalment with applicable interest by September. You can read more here
Stock Market Live Update | Nifty 50, Nifty Bank, Stuck In A Range
It has been the same script over the last two weeks. The Nifty 50 is attempting to cross the 19,400 - 19,500 range on the upside but failing to do so. Any correction taking place on the index is finding support at 19,300 or 19,250 as the bulls are not ready to throw in the towel just yet either.
The setup mostly remains the same as the Nifty 50 has not broken out of its range, which will give it direction. Same is the case with the Nifty Bank. 43,700 on the downside and 44,150 - 44,200 on the upside.
Stock Market Live Updates | How Have Asian Indices Opened This Morning?
Asian markets have opened marginally lower in mid-week trading ahead of business activity figures from Japan and Australia, and inflation figures from Singapore.
The Nikkei 225 is down 0.3 percent this morning, while the Topix is down 0.4 percent. South Korea's Kospi and Kosdaq are down 0.3 percent each. Hang Seng futures are pointing towards a slightly weaker open.
Stock Markets Live Updates | Here's How The US Markets Fared Overnight
US markets ended mixed overnight amidst concerns of rising treasury yields and ahead of a key speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
The Dow fell nearly 200 points, while the S&P 500 declined 0.3 percent. The Nasdaq managed a small gain but Nvidia, which reports earnings after the bell on Wednesday night, ended 3 percent lower.
Good Morning!
Hello and welcome to CNBC-TV18's live market blog where we are up and running for you early ahead of this mid-week trading session. Its a big day for India today as the Chadrayaan attempts its landing on the Moon, but there will be enough and more action in the broader markets as well. We will keep you posted with all the major updates. Keep watching this space for more!