Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 look to continue Friday's momentum; Watch out for Kotak Mahindra Bank

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 charts show further upside towards levels of 19,600 if it sustains above 19,450 first, and then crosses 19,530. All eyes will be on specific stocks like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Jio Financial Services and IDFC First along with others as well. We will bring you all the action live.

Stock Market Live Updates | How Did Wall Street Fare On Friday Night?

Friday night was a mixed session on Wall Street with the Dow Jones outperforming its peers. 

The index ended higher by over 100 points, notching up its best week since July. For the week, the Nasdaq added 3.3 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 2.5 percent.

Wall Street will be shut today on account of the labour day holiday.

Sept 4, 2023 6:13 AM

Good Morning! 

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's live markets blog. Hope you guys had a nice weekend! We also hope that you had adequate rest because this week promises to be equally action-packed as the last one if not more. 

The September F&O series has begun on a strong note and its been a while since chartists were turning optimistic on the index. Some bullish targets for the month are coming in and we will bring all of them to you.

There are significant developments that have taken place over the weekend too. We'll keep you up to speed with all of that over the next few hours.

Watch this space for more!

Sept 4, 2023 6:00 AM
