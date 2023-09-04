Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 look to continue Friday's momentum; Watch out for Kotak Mahindra Bank

Stock Market Live Updates | How Did Wall Street Fare On Friday Night?
Friday night was a mixed session on Wall Street with the Dow Jones outperforming its peers.
The index ended higher by over 100 points, notching up its best week since July. For the week, the Nasdaq added 3.3 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 2.5 percent.
Wall Street will be shut today on account of the labour day holiday.
