Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the key levels for Nifty 50, Nifty Bank; Paytm, Amber block deals on radar

Editor's Take | Sonia Shenoy Shares Her Trade Setup For Today
- Global markets witnessed a sharp slide, Dow Jones was down 373 points
- Dow Jones ended 1.08 percent down and the S&P 500 was down 1.35 percent
- All eyes are on the US Fed Chairman chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium later today
- Any signal on monetary policy is keenly awaited
- Nifty ended below 19400, and continues to be in a tight range of 19200-19500
- Flows continue to be strong. Both, foreign and domestic investors bought in cash markets yesterday
- Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 1,524 crore in cash, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 5,796 core in cash on Thursday, large block deals were seen
- The Reliance AGM is on Monday. Any indication of IPO timelines is keenly awaited
- Defence stocks are in focus: Defence Acquisition Council approves proposals worth Rs 7,800 crore for the Army, Air Force and Navy
Stock Market Live Updates | Oil markets head for weekly fall
Oil prices dropped slightly in early trade today, on track for a weekly decline on the back of demand worries and the dollar remaining buoyant
Brent crude fell 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $83.20 a barrel by 0013 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 18 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $78.91 a barrel.
Crude prices are set to fall between 2 percent-3 percent for the week, a second consecutive week of decline.
Editor's Take | Prashant Nair Shares His Trade Setup For the Day
- Nifty 50 upmove got rejected at the 20-Day Moving Average On Thursday
- US markets have sold off overnight with two-year yield back above 5 percent
- Jackson Hole is the more important risk with Powell's speech this evening
- Advise on Nifty and Nifty Bank? Same. Stay away for now
- For the Nifty 50, the 20-DMA of 19,509 is the first hurdle to cross
- Next resistance for Nifty 50 is 19,616, the 50-percent retracement from the all-time high
- Hopefully we have seen the bottom already at 19,253
- Important signal will be the weekly close
- Nifty Bank is the stronger of the two indices currently
- 20-DMA for Nifty Bank at 44,646
- Next level for the Nifty Bank will be 44,895
Paytm Share Price Update | What Is The News Today?
You just cannot keep stocks like Paytm out of the news, can you?
The stock hit an 18-month high on Thursday before ending flat. Now, we have a block deal!
Antfin plans on selling 3.6 percent stake in the company with a floor price set at Rs 880 per share. Antfin has pared stake in the company before as well.
Paytm's shares were hammered last year specifically due to these block deals that popped up almost every month.
It will be interesting to see how the stock reacts today. For your consumption, here's our coverage of Bernstein's report on Paytm and on the upcoming block deal as well.
Stock Markets Live Update | What Does The GIFT Nifty Indicate?
On expected lines, no Friday presents from the GIFT Nifty.
Stock Market Live Update | Key Levels To Watch For Nifty 50, Nifty Bank
The Nifty 50 is looking to prevent its fifth consecutive weekly loss. As of Thursday, the index is up 75 points for the week.
It needs a close above 19,310 to prevent a weekly loss.
On the flip side, the Nifty Bank is slightly better placed compared to the benchmark. The index closed just below 44,500 on Thursday and needs a close above 43,851 to prevent its worst weekly decline in three years.
Want to know more details? Here's today's trade setup.
Stock Market Live Updates: What's Lined Up For The Sensex & The Nifty 50
Its set to be another action packed day on Dalal Street. The Nifty 50 has not declined for five weeks in a row since April of last year. For the Nifty Bank, its even longer. The index has not declined for five straight weeks since February of 2020! That's the kind of bull market we have been in.
Plenty of stocks will be in action and we'll highlight all of them for you.
And of course, a day in the Indian markets these days is incomplete without block deals! After deals worth nearly Rs 11,000 crore in a single day yesterday, we already have two lined up in the form of Paytm and Amber Enterprises.
But what are the levels that the indices need to close above to prevent a weekly loss? That comes in the next post. Can't have it all in one can we? :)
Stock Market Live Updates | Red Across The Screen In Asia
If the US ended lower, the Asian market opening does not paint a pretty picture either. Most markets across the region have opened lower on the final trading day of the week, taking over the weakness mantle from Wall Street.
The Nikkei 225 is down nearly 2 percent, while the Topix is down by a percent. South Korean indices - Kospi and Kosdaq are also trading at least a percent lower.
Hang Seng futures are also pointing towards a lower opening.
Sigh! Not the kind of screen you want to see when there has been weakness emerging at higher levels. But Indian markets are known for doing their own thing. We'll wait and watch.
Stock Market Live Updates | What Happened On Wall Street?
Nvidia was supposed to save the day for the US markets on Thursday, but Alas! that was not to be. Benchmark indices ended lower ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole later this evening.
- The Dow Jones ended over a percent lower, registering its worst day since March this year.
- The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 1.3 percent and 1.9 percent respectively.
- It was the worst day for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq since August 2.
