Stock Market LIVE Update: Nifty 50 looks to breakout from a range; Find out why Zomato will be in focus

Exhaustion, tired, fatigue - these are the kind of words we humans use by the time we reach Friday from Monday. But can indices be exhausted too? Well, the Nifty 50 does appear to be exhausted after a pulsating rally in July.
Over the last two weeks, the index is stuck in a 19,200 - 19,400 range, neither breaking above it, nor slipping below it either.
Chartists say a break on either side will give the Nifty 50 a clear direction.
But who will come to its rescue? Who will provided the push for a much needed breakout? Here's today's trade setup for your answers.
VinFast Loses $83 Billion In Market Value
VinFast, as the name suggests, was winning fast too, rising nearly 700 percent in two weeks since it started trading on August 15. But as we mentioned on Tuesday, the stock is subject to extreme volatility courtesy the lack of float available for trading.
Tuesday saw another such example as the stock dropped 44 percent, thereby erasing $83 billion in its market value.
Despite that drop, the stock still has a market capitalisation of $107 billion and is still more valuable than the world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc. (Ripley's Believe It Or Not!)
Here's How Asian Markets Have Opened
Asian markets have opened mostly higher, mirroring Wall Street's overnight close.
The Nikkei 225 is trading with gains for the third day in a row, rising 0.6 percent and the Topix is also up by a similar quantum. South Korea's Kospi is outperforming in the region, rising nearly a percent, as is the Kosdaq.
Hang Seng's futures are also pointing towards a strong start to the trading day.
What Transpired Overnight?
Just as you cannot keep certain stocks out of focus in India, there are similar names in the US too. Nvidia is one such.
The stock fueled yet another tech-led rally on Wall Street after announcing a partnership with Google. The stock itself ended at a record high.
Benchmark indices on their part also closed with gains. The Nasdaq gained 1.7 percent, further trimming losses of an otherwise underwhelming month. The S&P 500 also had its best single-day gain since June 2, while the Dow Jones rose nearly 300 points.
Today is the penultimate day of the August F&O series and unless there is a dramatic reversal over the last two days, the Nifty 50 is poised to post its first F&O series drop in five.
We will bring you all the action right here! Watch this space for more and have a wonderful trading day!