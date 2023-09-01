CNBC TV18
Stock Market LIVE Updates | Nifty 50, Sensex likely to open lower today tracking global market cues

By CNBCTV18.com  Sept 1, 2023 7:27 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex will react to a slew of economic data — monthly auto sales, manufacturing PMI data and yesterday's GDP data. India's GDP for the June quarter came in at 7.8 percent. Torrent Pharma, Cipla, Navneet Education, Five Star Business Finance, Genus Power, Gujarat Gas, are some of the stocks that are in focus today.  Follow LIVE updates of today's trade session here:

Editor's Take | Prashant Nair Shares His View On The Market

- Nifty posted a negative monthly close
- Nifty slumped yesterday, smallcaps rallied on!
- Tepid cues from overnight; SPX -0.16 percent, Nasdaq +0.11 percent
- US core PCE was in line with estimates
- All eyes on the monthly jobs data tonight nonfarm payroll report tonight
- Oil prices continue to move higher; now near $87/bbl
- It has been a slow moving & grinding move lower on Nifty
- For the Nifty, trendline support comes in at 19,210
- No signs so far, that the fall in Bank Nifty is ending
- For Bank Nifty, we need a close > 40-day EMA at 44,517
- Low of 43,600 should not be broken on the way down

Sept 1, 2023 7:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates | Oil Heads For Robust Weekly Gain As Russia To Extend Export Cuts 

Oil headed for a weekly gain after Russia signaled that it would extend export curbs and US inventories dropped further.

West Texas Intermediate was steady above $83 a barrel, almost 5 percent higher this week. Moscow has agreed with OPEC+ partners on further cuts to exports, with details to be released next week, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. Traders expect a similar announcement from Saudi Arabia.

Read more here

Sept 1, 2023 7:23 AM

Editor's Take | Nigel DSouza Shares His View On The Market

Bulls eye a weekly close above 19,265 
Else Nifty will be down for sixth-0consecutive week, not seen since COVID 

In August Series 
- Broader market outperformance at 7 percent vs Nifty  
- Nifty -406 pts, Bears make a comeback after 4 winning series 
 
Positioning is light on Index Futures 
a. FII Gross Positioning on Index Futures  
 
Open Interest (In contracts) 
14-June-2023 1.64 lakh
31-Aug-2023 1.7 lakh
 
b. Nifty Futures Open Interest at the start of series 
Start of series Open Interest 
September 1.06 crore shares 
August 1.33 crore shares 
 
FII on Index Futures  
Start of series Longs ( percent) 
Sep 51 percent
Aug 59 percent
July 66 percent  
June 58 percent  
May 41 percent  
 
Near term Nifty Range: 19000-19400 
Total OI Premium 
19000 PE 64 lakh shares 94 
19400 CE 54 lakh shares 81  
 
Nifty Levels 
20 DMA 19,419 
50 DMA 19,418 
100 DMA 18,835 
 
Nifty Bank levels 
100 DMA 44,066 
16-Aug-23 low 43,600 
Sept 1, 2023 7:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates | Nifty 50 Likely To Open Lower Today

Sept 1, 2023 7:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates | Centre Slashes Agriculture Infra And Development Cess On LPG Imports 

The Central government has slashed the agriculture and development cess on LPG imports from 15 percent to nil. 

Sept 1, 2023 6:56 AM

Gujarat Gas In Focus Today | Co Hikes Gas Prices With Effect From Today 

Sept 1, 2023 6:54 AM

Editor's Take | Sonia Shenoy Shares Her View On The Market

Volatile Market 
- Nifty continues to face resistance at 19450 mark 
- Nifty in tight range between 19200-19450
- Dow Jones down 168 points overnight
- Dow Jones down 2.3 percent in August 
- August US non-farm payroll data due on Friday 
- India first quarter GDP at 7.8 percent, lower than RBI estimate of 8 percent
- Domestic institutional investors (DII) net buy Rs 4,382.76 crore in cash 
- Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sell Rs 2,973.10 crore in cash       

Things to watch
- August auto sales today 
- Passenger vehicle retail has seen modest growth of 3 percent year-on-year 
- Small car segment demand remained subdued
- Medium and heavy commercial vehicles retail traction remains good, up 12 percent from last year 

Sept 1, 2023 6:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates | Asian Stocks Are Mixed In Early Trade

Stocks in Asia were mixed after a muted session on Wall Street as traders await Friday’s jobs reading to gauge the outlook for Federal Reserve policy

Shares declined in Australia while those for Japan edged higher. Earlier data showed that Japanese businesses cut their spending for the first time in five quarters, an outcome that may prompt a downward revision to second-quarter economic growth data.

The Hong Kong stock market is shut as the city is bracing for a hit from what may be the strongest storm in at least five years.

Read more here

Sept 1, 2023 6:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates | Here's What Happened In The US Markets Overnight

Wall Street indices ended mixed on Thursday. 

- S&P 500 was down 0.16 percent
- Nasdaq was up 0.11 percent
- Dow Jones was down 0.48 percent

Sept 1, 2023 6:36 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Sept 1, 2023 6:24 AM
