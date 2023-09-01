Stock Market LIVE Updates | Nifty 50, Sensex likely to open lower today tracking global market cues

Editor's Take | Prashant Nair Shares His View On The Market
- Nifty posted a negative monthly close
- Nifty slumped yesterday, smallcaps rallied on!
- Tepid cues from overnight; SPX -0.16 percent, Nasdaq +0.11 percent
- US core PCE was in line with estimates
- All eyes on the monthly jobs data tonight nonfarm payroll report tonight
- Oil prices continue to move higher; now near $87/bbl
- It has been a slow moving & grinding move lower on Nifty
- For the Nifty, trendline support comes in at 19,210
- No signs so far, that the fall in Bank Nifty is ending
- For Bank Nifty, we need a close > 40-day EMA at 44,517
- Low of 43,600 should not be broken on the way down
Stock Market LIVE Updates | Oil Heads For Robust Weekly Gain As Russia To Extend Export Cuts
Oil headed for a weekly gain after Russia signaled that it would extend export curbs and US inventories dropped further.
West Texas Intermediate was steady above $83 a barrel, almost 5 percent higher this week. Moscow has agreed with OPEC+ partners on further cuts to exports, with details to be released next week, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. Traders expect a similar announcement from Saudi Arabia.
Editor's Take | Nigel DSouza Shares His View On The Market
Bulls eye a weekly close above 19,265
Else Nifty will be down for sixth-0consecutive week, not seen since COVID
Stock Market LIVE Updates | Nifty 50 Likely To Open Lower Today
Stock Market LIVE Updates | Centre Slashes Agriculture Infra And Development Cess On LPG Imports
The Central government has slashed the agriculture and development cess on LPG imports from 15 percent to nil.
Gujarat Gas In Focus Today | Co Hikes Gas Prices With Effect From Today
Editor's Take | Sonia Shenoy Shares Her View On The Market
Volatile Market
- Nifty continues to face resistance at 19450 mark
- Nifty in tight range between 19200-19450
- Dow Jones down 168 points overnight
- Dow Jones down 2.3 percent in August
- August US non-farm payroll data due on Friday
- India first quarter GDP at 7.8 percent, lower than RBI estimate of 8 percent
- Domestic institutional investors (DII) net buy Rs 4,382.76 crore in cash
- Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sell Rs 2,973.10 crore in cash
Things to watch
- August auto sales today
- Passenger vehicle retail has seen modest growth of 3 percent year-on-year
- Small car segment demand remained subdued
- Medium and heavy commercial vehicles retail traction remains good, up 12 percent from last year
Stock Market LIVE Updates | Asian Stocks Are Mixed In Early Trade
Stocks in Asia were mixed after a muted session on Wall Street as traders await Friday’s jobs reading to gauge the outlook for Federal Reserve policy
Shares declined in Australia while those for Japan edged higher. Earlier data showed that Japanese businesses cut their spending for the first time in five quarters, an outcome that may prompt a downward revision to second-quarter economic growth data.
The Hong Kong stock market is shut as the city is bracing for a hit from what may be the strongest storm in at least five years.
Stock Market LIVE Updates | Here's What Happened In The US Markets Overnight
Wall Street indices ended mixed on Thursday.
- S&P 500 was down 0.16 percent
- Nasdaq was up 0.11 percent
- Dow Jones was down 0.48 percent
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!