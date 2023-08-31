Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex likely to open in the green, all eyes on Sula block deal, BHEL order

Share Market Live Updates | Global Market Cues To Watch Out For
MedPlus Health In Focus | Another Block Deal Alert, Early Backers Plan To Sell 8% Stake
PI Opportunities Fund or Premji Invest, along with Lavender Rose Investment Ltd., some of the early investors in pharmacy chain MedPlus Heath Services plan on paring some of their stake in the company, people with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.
Lavender Rose and PI Opportunities Fund are together looking to sell a total of 8.1 percent stake in the company through these block deals.
The block size is likely to be close to Rs 830 crore, while the block base price is said to be Rs 860 per share, according to the sources.
Editor's Take | Prashant Nair Shares His View On The Market
- Nifty witnessed another indecisive/flat close yesterday
- Overnight, Nasdaq made it to a seventh day of gains in last eight
- Nasdaq +0.54 percent, S&P 500 SPX +0.38 percent
- Downward revision to US second quarter GDP triggered another dovish, but short-lived, response
- UST 10 year yield -1 bps to 4.11 percent, Dollar Index -0.39 percent to 103.13
- Brent oil has climbed to nearly $86/bbbl
- Tonight, we get the core PCE data from the US
- Since Jackson Hole: Nasdaq +4 percent, Nifty +0.4 percent
- Nifty will only witness a move above 20 day moving average (DMA) at 19,433
- Nifty support line comes in at 19,210
- Bank Nifty has failed to close above 40 day moving average (DMA) for three days in a row
- Bank Nifty resistance at 44,544 (40-day EMA)
- Bank Nifty support comes in at 43,983
- Full on party continuing in midcaps & smallcaps!
Stock Market Live Update | Zen Tech Bags Order From Defence Ministry
Zen Technologies has bagged an order worth Rs 73.2 crore from the defence ministry, the company informed the stock exchanges.
Editor's Take | Sonia Shenoy Shares Her View On The Market
- Fourth day of gains on Wall Street
- Nifty faces resistance at its 50 day moving average (DMA) of 19450
- Bank Nifty is the big drag, down 3.1 percent in the last one month
- Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sell Rs 494 crore in cash, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) buy Rs 1,323 crore in cash yesterday
Data to watch
- August series expiry today
- Nifty is down 300 points in August series
- First negative F&O series since march this year
- India's first quarter GDP to be out at 5.30pm today
- Auto sales for August to be released tomorrow
- US monthly jobs report out tomorrow
Stock Market LIVE Updates | China's Factory Activity Shrinks For Fifth Consecutive Month In August
China's factory activity this month shrank for the fifth consecutive month, while its non-manufacturing activity hit another low for this year.
The manufacturing purchasing managers' index was 49.7 in August, as per the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the non-manufacturing PMI fell to 51 in August, from 51.5 in July and 53.2 in the month prior.
Share Market LIVE Updates | GIFT Nifty Indicates A Positive Start To The Indian Markets
Editor's Take | Nigel DSouza Shares His View On The Market
August Series Expiry today
Sula Vineyards In Focus Today | Is Another Block Deal Coming Our Way?
Verlinvest Asia PTE is likely to sell 12.56% stake in Sula Vineyards via a block deal, people in the know told CNBC-TV18 last night. They added that the block deal may be Rs 539.2 crore and the block price range is Rs 473 to Rs 508.7 per share.
Stock Market Live Updates | Here's How The Asian Markets Have Opened
Asian markets have opened higher ahead of China's August factory activity data, which is likely to see a fifth straight month of contraction in the manufacturing sector.
Both the Nikkei 225 and the Topix have advanced 0.3 percent each after retail sales in Japan rose more-than-expected in July. South Korea's Kospi is up 0.2 percent, while the Kosdaq is up by 0.4 percent. South Korean retail sales fell 3.2 percent in July. Hang Seng futures are pointing towards a strong open.
Stock Market LIVE Updates | How Did The Markets Fair Overnight
The US markets rallied overnight. The S&P 500 advanced for its fourth consecutive day on Wednesday. It extended this week's gains to 2.5 percent. On the other hand Nasdaq 100 has climbed 3.5 percent this week, so far.
Good Morning!
The F&O series expiry is finally here and so are we! It was a looong series (It always feels long devoid of market holidays!) but it has not been a series to remember for the Nifty 50.
The index is now on course for its first negative F&O series in the month of March.
We'll be here to bring you all the live updates on the expiry day session. Watch this space for more!