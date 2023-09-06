CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsStock Market LIVE Update: 19,600 the next hurdle for Nifty 50 amidst weak global cues, rising oil prices

Stock Market LIVE Update: 19,600 the next hurdle for Nifty 50 amidst weak global cues, rising oil prices

Stock Market LIVE Update: 19,600 the next hurdle for Nifty 50 amidst weak global cues, rising oil prices
Read Time1 Min Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Sept 6, 2023 6:06 AM IST (Published)
Summary

Stock Market LIVE Update: Its mid-week and the market is in slow-and-steady mode as it continues to grind higher, conquering one resistance level after another. It was 19,450 on Monday and 19,550 on Tuesday. But sustaining above 19,550 will be the key for the Nifty 50 as global cues are not the most positive and oil prices are back at levels that will cause some concern.

Stock Market Live Update | What Is In Store For The Nifty 50?

The Nifty 50 closed above the 19,550 mark on Friday. But the question is, will it sustain above that? Will it find resistance at 19,600?

Will banks eventually start contributing to the upmove since they haven't do so till now?

Here's today's trade setup for more on all of this.

Sept 6, 2023 6:34 AM

Stock Market Live Update | How Have The Asian Markets Opened?

Its a mixed bag for now. Crude prices and a weak Wall Street close is not exactly weighing across the region so far.

The Japanese indices - Nikkei 225 and Topix are trading higher, while the South Korean Kospi is trading lower.

Hang Seng futures are also pointing to a weak start to the trading day.

Sept 6, 2023 6:18 AM

Stock Market Live Update | What Happened Overnight In the US?

Wall Street did not have a wonderful session, but did not have a disastrous session either. Just run-of-the-mill stuff. 

The Dow Jones fell 0.5 percent, S&P 500 declined 0.4 percent, while the Nasdaq closed below the flat line.

However, rising crude prices will definitely be a sign of worry.

Sept 6, 2023 6:15 AM

Good Morning!

Mid-week is here! Which means only two more sessions to Friday!!! And we will bring you all the live action from the stock market over today and the next two sessions in this live markets blog. 

Where is the Nifty 50 headed now? How do the global cues look like? Are there signs of reversal or is this just a bear trap?

Watch this space for the answers to all these questions.

Sept 6, 2023 6:10 AM
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X