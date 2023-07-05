Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 aim for seventh day of gains; PKH Ventures withdraws IPO

IPO Corner | PKH Ventures Withdraws IPO
- PKH Ventures withdraws its IPO
- Withdrawal due to non-fulfilment of commitment by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB)
- Issue was subscribed only 65 percent on the third day of bidding on Tuesday
- Retail portion was subscribed 99 percent as of Tuesday
- FII longs now at 1.47 lakh contracts
- Long-short ratio now at 72:28
- 19,400 put of the Nifty 50 added 35 lakh shares in Open Interest
- Resistance on the Nifty now at 19,450 - 19,500
- Support on the downside seen at 19,270
- GIFT Nifty indicates positive start
- Market closed at record high for fourth straight day
- FIIs buy in cash market, while DIIs sell
- US markets closed due to holiday
- Asian markets mainly lower due to services activity data slowing in China & Japan
- Brent Crude trades above the $75 per barrel mark
- Watch out for Midcap index snapping a five-day gaining streak
- Financials aided by positive Q1 updates
- Services & Composite PMI for June to be reported
- FOMC meeting minutes in focus as well
Tuesday was yet another positive day for the Nifty 50 index and similar to Monday, every dip on the index was bought into. However, the index now faces resistance at levels of 19,450 as it reversed from levels of 19,434 on Tuesday.
What are the other key levels to watch out for, what are the stocks in focus, and what are F&O cues suggesting? Read today's trade setup for more.
Good morning, readers!
