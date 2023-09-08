Mazagon Dock Share Price Update | Can Shipbuilding Stocks Continue Rally?
Shares of shipbuilding companies - Mazagon Dock, Cochin Shipyard and Garden Reach Shipbuilders were on a tear on Thursday, each hitting their respective record high.
The surge has resulted in the market capitalisation of these companies at least doubling in 2023.
Nifty 50 Live Updates | Mount 20,000 Soon?
Well, it should have happened in July itself, but the index likes to tease us a little. Earlier, it came within 1 point of its earlier record high of 18,887 before reversing, eventually conquering it a month or so later.
Will history repeat itself? The Nifty 50 made an all-time high of 19,991 before entering into a phase of consolidation and correction that it managed to emerge out of only last Friday.
Editor's Take | Prashant Nair Shares His Trade Setup
- Nifty 50 saw a very positive and constructive close on Thursday
- Equities were lower overnight and Dollar Index is above 105
- Fall in weekly jobless claims stock inflation worries
- Apple is down 6 percent in two days
- Nifty 50 has closed above 61.8 percent retracement of the entire fall
- All-time high of 19,991 is the next logical target
- Use Thursday's low around 19,500 as a support level
- Nifty Bank has broken out of a falling channel, gave a decisive close above 40-DEMA
- On the way up, the Nifty Bank should target 44,985 and 45,312
- Thursday's low of 44,207 should be used as a support
Stock Market Live Updates | Macquarie's Aditya Suresh Shares His View On The Indian Market
Against EM-World, India's relative valuation remains expensive. On its own, we note a strong co-relation plotting MSCI India against rolling two-year forward consensus EPS. As we roll into a higher base following consensus EPS upgrades post June quarter results, the current index levels appear more palatable.
Stock Market Live Updates | How Are The Asian Markets Faring?
Most Asian markets have opened lower ahead of macro data coming out of Japan.
The Nikkei 225 is extending Thursday's losses and is down 0.4 percent, as is the Topix.
Trading may be suspending in Hong Kong for the day as the city's weather observatory has issued a "black rainstorm" warning.
Stock Market Live Update | What Happened Overnight In The US?
It was a mixed session for Wall Street that was largely dominated by the issues plaguing Apple Inc., the iPhone manufacturer, which also happens to be the most valued company in the world.
The Nasdaq fell 0.9 percent, while the S&P 500 declined 0.4 percent. On the flip side, the Dow Jones managed to eke out gains of 0.2 percent.
