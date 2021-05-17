Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices likely to start the week on a poisitive note; Cipla, L&T in focus

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday

Indian indices ended flat on Friday as losses in metal, auto stocks offset a surge in FMCG majors. The sentiment was also lifted as heavyweights Asian Paints surged 8.5 percent and UPL rallied over 7 percent after both the stock reported stellar earnings for the March quarter. The Sensex ended 42 points higher at 48,732 while the Nifty fell 19 points to settle at 14,678. Both indices finished the holiday-shortened week about 1 percent lower after losses earlier in the week on US inflation worries. Broader markets underperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices down around 1.5 percent each for the day. On the Nifty50 index, Asian Paints, UPL, ITC, Nestle and HUL were the top gainers while Tata Motors, Coal India, Tata Steel, Hindalco and IndusInd Bank led the losses.