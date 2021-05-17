Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices likely to start the week on a poisitive note; Cipla, L&T in focus

China says retail sales grew 17.7% in April, missing expectations
China said Monday that consumer spending grew at a slower-than-expected pace in April. Retail sales rose 17.7% last month from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. That missed expectations of 24.9% growth in April, according to analysts polled by Reuters. April’s retail sales figure also marked a slowdown from 34.2% year-on-year growth in March. Industrial output rose 9.8% in April, matching Reuters’ expectations. Fixed asset investment for the first four months of the year rose 19.9%, slightly above the 19% figure predicted by a Reuters poll.
Supriya Lifescience files IPO papers with Sebi
Supriya Lifescience Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 1,200 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 1,000 crore by its promoter Satish Waman Wagh, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for funding capital expenditure requirements, repay debt, and general corporate purpose. Supriya Lifescience is one of the key Indian manufacturers and suppliers of active pharmaceuticals ingredients (APIs), with a focus on research and development.
Petrol, diesel prices remain stable today
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol, diesel prices stable on Monday after hiking them to record level on Sunday. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged at Rs 92.58 and Rs 83.22 per litre in the national capital, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol prices were steady at Rs 98.88 per litre on Monday. The cost of diesel was Rs 90.40 a litre.
Penna Cement files Rs 1,550-crore IPO papers with Sebi
Penna Cement has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 1,550 crore through an initial share sale. The initial public offer (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,300 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 250 crore by the promoter, according to the draft red herring prospectus. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to pay debts of Rs 550 crore. Besides, Rs 105 crore will be utilised for funding capital expenditure requirements for its KP Line II Project and Rs 80 crore towards upgrading its raw grinding and cement mill in Talaricheruvu. In addition, the company will use Rs 130 crore and Rs 110 crore towards setting up a waste heat recovery plant in Tandur and Talaricheruvu respectively. More here
Indian indices ended flat on Friday as losses in metal, auto stocks offset a surge in FMCG majors. The sentiment was also lifted as heavyweights Asian Paints surged 8.5 percent and UPL rallied over 7 percent after both the stock reported stellar earnings for the March quarter. The Sensex ended 42 points higher at 48,732 while the Nifty fell 19 points to settle at 14,678. Both indices finished the holiday-shortened week about 1 percent lower after losses earlier in the week on US inflation worries. Broader markets underperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices down around 1.5 percent each for the day. On the Nifty50 index, Asian Paints, UPL, ITC, Nestle and HUL were the top gainers while Tata Motors, Coal India, Tata Steel, Hindalco and IndusInd Bank led the losses.
