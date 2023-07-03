Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty starts trading, HDFC twins, Auto stocks, NMDC, Coal India in focus

GIFT Nifty Live Update | GIFT Nifty Starts Trading
The GIFT Nifty has finally started trading from the GIFT City and live rates can be tracked here. For those just tuning in, you can read more about it in this piece by Yash Jain.
Nifty 50 Live Updates | The Trade Setup
Last week turned out to be the best in nearly a year for the Nifty 50 as the index gained nearly 3 percent, scaling not only its record high, but also crossing the mark of 19,000 and sustaining above the same. Charts are indicating further upside towards 19,450 - 19,500 for the Nifty 50, but all will now depend on incoming business updates for the quarter. Read more on today's trade setup.
Nifty 50 Live Update | Market Outlook From Venugopal Garre of Bernstein
Indian equity markets have risen nearly 13 percent from the bottom in March, with India among the best-performing Emerging Markets. While overall, we sit at high valuations, picking stocks and sectors with good earnings and ones which are yet to pick-up (e.g. financials) will be recommended as capital moves across sectors / stocks. Even laggards such as IT, despite a weak near-term, may catch up on expectations of new levers such as AI.
GIFT Nifty Trading Today | $7.5 Billion Open Interest Moves to GIFT City
It is a historic day today as $7.5 billion worth of Open Interest that earlier got traded in Singapore, will move to India's GIFT City. Starting today, early market cues will come from the GIFT Nifty, instead of SGX Nifty earlier. Four contracts will be available for trading starting 6:30 AM IST today and you can read all the details here.
