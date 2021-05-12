  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices likely to open on a tepid note on cautious global cues; telecom stocks, M&M in focus

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 12, 2021 08:16:57 IST

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices are likely to open on a cautious note Wednesday amid weakness in global peers as worries over rising inflation in the United States spooked investors on concerns that it could lead to earlier rate hikes and higher bond yields globally. The SGX Nifty was also trading 15.00 points or 0.10 percent lower at 14,835.00, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the broader index in India. Stocks including Bharti Airtel, Jio, M&M, Infosys, and Dr Reddy's among other are in focus today.

