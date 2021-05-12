Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices likely to open on a tepid note on cautious global cues; telecom stocks, M&M in focus

Petrol, diesel prices rise for third straight day; check rates here
Fuel prices were increased for the third day in a row on Wednesday as state-owned fuel retailers hiked rates. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 22-25 paise and 25-27 paise per litre respectively in the national capital, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies. In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 92.05 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 82.61. In Mumbai, petrol comes for Rs 98.36 a litre and diesel for Rs 89.75. The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.
Here's why Nifty Metal has gained 68% YTD; 106% in last 6 months
Metals gauge, Nifty Metal index has posted over 68 percent returns year-to-date (YTD) and more than 106 percent gains in the last six months. The rally has been fuelled as commodity prices see an uptrend on signs of recovery in the world economy which seems to be moving out of the woods. Among metals, the prices of steel and copper have surged to levels not seen for many years. This sharp rally has sweetened the prospects of the domestic steel and metal companies. In fact, in April 2021, domestic steel players announced further price hikes by up to Rs 1,000-2,000 per tonne in HRC and around Rs 3,000 per tonne in CRC. HRC are offered at Rs 59,700-60,000 per tonne in April 2021, up from Rs 36,950 per tonne in April 2020. This is the highest level seen since 2008, the year of the financial crisis. More here
Asia shares at one-month lows as sell-off extends on inflation anxiety
Asian shares fell for a second straight session on Wednesday to one-month lows as investors speculated surging commodity prices and growing inflationary pressure in the United States could lead to earlier rate hikes and higher bond yields globally. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan faltered 0.5 percent, after tumbling 1.6 percent on Tuesday for its biggest daily percentage drop since March 24. Shares in China opened in the red, with the blue-chip index off 0.2 percent. Australian stocks slipped 0.6 percent while South Korea's KOSPI index skidded 0.7 percent. Japan's Nikkei reversed early gains to be down 0.4 percent. Analysts, however, doubted the sell-off would extend much further in a world of easy accommodative policy and fiscal largesse. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian benchmark equity indices snapped four-day gaining streak to end lower Tuesday dragged by selling in metals, pharma and IT stocks. The Sensex slipped 340.60 points, or 0.69 percent, to 49,161.81, while the Nifty ended 91.60 points, or 0.61 percent lower at 14,850.75. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks as Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices closed 0.8 percent higher each. Among sectoral indices, Nifty Metal, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma ended in the red, while gains were seen in PSU Bank, auto, media and realty indices. On the Nifty50 index, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, and Divi's Laboratories led the losses, while Coal India, NTPC, IOC, ONGC and BPCL were the top gainers.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!