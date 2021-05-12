Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices likely to open on a tepid note on cautious global cues; telecom stocks, M&M in focus

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday

Indian benchmark equity indices snapped four-day gaining streak to end lower Tuesday dragged by selling in metals, pharma and IT stocks. The Sensex slipped 340.60 points, or 0.69 percent, to 49,161.81, while the Nifty ended 91.60 points, or 0.61 percent lower at 14,850.75. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks as Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices closed 0.8 percent higher each. Among sectoral indices, Nifty Metal, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma ended in the red, while gains were seen in PSU Bank, auto, media and realty indices. On the Nifty50 index, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, and Divi's Laboratories led the losses, while Coal India, NTPC, IOC, ONGC and BPCL were the top gainers.