  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 12 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices likley to open on a cautious note as COVID cases continue rising

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 05, 2021 07:58:56 IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live News & Updates: The Indian market is likely to open on a cautious note Wednesday as rising coronavirus cases continue to weigh on investor sentiment. Meanwhile, the SGX Nifty was also trading 24.5 points or 0.17 percent lower at 14,508.00, indicating a negative start for the indices.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement