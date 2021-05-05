Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices likley to open on a cautious note as COVID cases continue rising

Bitcoin, ethereum see strong inflows in latest week -CoinShares data
Bitcoin and ethereum, the two largest cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization, posted strong inflows last week that saw investments in the sector hit $489 million, the largest since February, CoinShares weekly data showed on Tuesday. Bitcoin received the lion's share of investor inflows last week of $441.7 million, with $4.2 billion so far this year. The world's largest digital currency posted record weekly outflows the previous week. Ethereum posted inflows of $30.2 million last week and an all-time peak of $13.9 billion in 2021, data showed. Total inflows so far this year were $5.45 billion.
OMCs increase petrol, diesel prices for second day in a row
State-owned fuel retailers hiked petrol and diesel prices for the second straight day on Wednesday. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 19 paise and 21 paise per litre respectively in the national capital, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies. In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 90.74 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 81.12. In Mumbai, petrol comes for Rs 97.12 a litre and diesel for Rs 88.19. The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.
Global Markets: Asia shares flat, holidays help blunt US tech retreat
Asian shares risked falling for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as sentiment took a knock from a selloff in large-cap Wall Street tech darlings, combined with talk of rising US interest rates. Holidays in Japan, China and South Korea limited the early reaction, leaving MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dithered either side of flat. Japan’s Nikkei was shut, but futures traded down at 28,735 compared to the last cash close of 28,812. Nasdaq futures steadied after a sharp pullback overnight, while S&P 500 futures inched up 0.1 percent. The Nasdaq had dropped 1.9 percent on Tuesday as some big tech names ran into profit-taking, including Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended Tuesday's volatile trade sharply lower as coronavirus-induced lockdown worries weighed on investor sentiment. Industry experts suggesting a lockdown and BCCI taking the decision to cancel IPL also played impacted risk appetite. On top of it, selling in index heavyweight shares such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and HDFC further dragged indices. The Sensex ended 435 points lower at 48,283 and the Nifty lost 127 points to settle at 14,507. Both small-caps and mid-caps traded in red for the day, losing 0.6 and 0.3 percent, respectively. Market breadth was in favour of declines and the advance-decline ratio stood at 2:3 at close.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!