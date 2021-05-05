Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices likley to open on a cautious note as COVID cases continue rising

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended Tuesday's volatile trade sharply lower as coronavirus-induced lockdown worries weighed on investor sentiment. Industry experts suggesting a lockdown and BCCI taking the decision to cancel IPL also played impacted risk appetite. On top of it, selling in index heavyweight shares such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and HDFC further dragged indices. The Sensex ended 435 points lower at 48,283 and the Nifty lost 127 points to settle at 14,507. Both small-caps and mid-caps traded in red for the day, losing 0.6 and 0.3 percent, respectively. Market breadth was in favour of declines and the advance-decline ratio stood at 2:3 at close.