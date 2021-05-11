  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 4 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices likley to open lower on weak global cues; HUL, IndiGo in focus

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 11, 2021 07:53:42 IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices are likely to open lower, snapping four sessions of gains on Tuesday following losses in Asian peers amid weak global cues. The SGX Nifty was also trading 160.5 points or 1.07 percent lower at 14,828.00, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50. Stocks including HUL, Interglobe Aviation, JSW Energy, PNB are in focus

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement