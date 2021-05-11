Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices likley to open lower on weak global cues; HUL, IndiGo in focus

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday

Indian shares ended higher for a fourth straight session on Monday boosted by metal stocks on the back of strong commodity prices and as mortgage lender, HDFC extended gains after better-than-expected quarterly results. The Sensex ended 296 points higher at 49,502 while the Nifty rose 119 points to settle at 14,942. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap index up 1 percent and smallcap index up 1.6 percent. On the Nifty50 index, Coal India, UPL Hindalco, IOC and L&T were the top gainers while Shree Cement, UtraTech Cement, Britannia, Infosys, and Hero Moto led the losses. All sectors were in the green for the day. Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma rose around 3 percent each while Nifty Auto was up 1.6 percent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Servcies also added around a percent each.