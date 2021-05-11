Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices likley to open lower on weak global cues; HUL, IndiGo in focus

Asia shares fall on worries over inflation, Fed outlook
Asian shares declined in early trade on Tuesday as Wall Street retreated on worries about accelerating inflation, prompting investors to cut back on their exposure to growth-focused stocks on bets of higher interest rates in the not-too-distant future. A host of Federal Reserve speakers this week will likely give markets plenty to consider as policymakers assess how best to respond to receding risks posed by the coronavirus in some major economies. In early trade, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.7 percent, with Australian stocks off 1.2 percent and Tokyo’s Nikkei 2.63 percent lower. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.77 percent in morning trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index opened down 2 percent. More here
Tata Steel prudent on capital allocation: Not looking at global acquisitions, debt reduction to continue
Tata Steel's fortunes have turned. After almost two decades of struggle with debt management post the Corus acquisition at the peak of the steel cycle in 2006, it is set to make operational profits of Rs 50,000 crore this year if this steel cycle uptrend persists. Tata Steel's debt levels, which were way above Rs 1 lakh crore last year, will be reduced below Rs 50,000 crore by next year as steel prices support performance with global economies re-starting activity in the post pandemic phase. Tata Steel's biggest strength has been the captive iron ore mines, a key raw material for steel, which made it one of the only profitable steel companies in the world during many steel downturns over the years due to its low cost of production. More here
Petrol, diesel prices increase for 2nd day
Petrol and diesel prices increased for the second day in a row on Tuesday as state-owned fuel retailers hiked rates. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 27 paise and 20 paise per litre respectively in the national capital, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies. In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 91.80 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 82.36. In Mumbai, petrol comes for Rs 98.12 a litre and diesel for Rs 89.48.
Dow hits record high on boost from economy-linked stocks; Nasdaq drops
The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on Monday on hopes that interest rates would remain lower for longer, while the S&P 500 was subdued as a slide in technology shares offset a surge in commodity-linked energy and material stocks. The Nasdaq, on the contrary, dropped 1.5% as some of the market leaders of 2020 - Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Tesla Inc - fell between 1.4% and 4%. The S&P 500 and the Dow ended at record closing highs on Friday as an unexpected slowdown in monthly jobs growth fueled bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve would remain accommodative for longer. With latest economic reports depicting that the U.S. economy is not recovering at the explosive pace as previously forecast, inflation numbers and retail sales data this week could chart the next course for U.S. equities. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
Indian shares ended higher for a fourth straight session on Monday boosted by metal stocks on the back of strong commodity prices and as mortgage lender, HDFC extended gains after better-than-expected quarterly results. The Sensex ended 296 points higher at 49,502 while the Nifty rose 119 points to settle at 14,942. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap index up 1 percent and smallcap index up 1.6 percent. On the Nifty50 index, Coal India, UPL Hindalco, IOC and L&T were the top gainers while Shree Cement, UtraTech Cement, Britannia, Infosys, and Hero Moto led the losses. All sectors were in the green for the day. Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma rose around 3 percent each while Nifty Auto was up 1.6 percent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Servcies also added around a percent each.
