Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices likely to start the week lower following negative global cues; RIL, HDFC Bank in focus

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday

Indian indices pared gain after hitting record high to end flat on Friday as gains in pharma, metal and heavyweight RIL were offset by losses in It stocks and banks. The Sensex ended 19 points lower at 53,140 while the Nifty was down 1 point at 15,923. However, both benchmarks logged their first weekly gain in 3 week, rising 1.5 percent each. Back home, Divi's Labs, Bharti aIrtel, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel and PowerGrid were the top gainers while HCL Tech, Eicher Motors, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv and Adani Ports led the losses. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap index up 0.4 percent and smallcap idnex up over a percent.