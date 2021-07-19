Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices likely to start the week lower following negative global cues; RIL, HDFC Bank in focus

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices are likely to open lower on Monday following losses in global peers as fears of rising inflation and a relentless surge in Delta variant of the coronavirus in Asian countries dampened investors’ risk appetite. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 238.00 points or 1.49 percent lower at 15,698.50, indicating a negative start for the broader index in India. Stocks including Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank will be in focus in trade today.
Indian indices pared gain after hitting record high to end flat on Friday as gains in pharma, metal and heavyweight RIL were offset by losses in It stocks and banks. The Sensex ended 19 points lower at 53,140 while the Nifty was down 1 point at 15,923. However, both benchmarks logged their first weekly gain in 3 week, rising 1.5 percent each. Back home, Divi's Labs, Bharti aIrtel, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel and PowerGrid were the top gainers while HCL Tech, Eicher Motors, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv and Adani Ports led the losses. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap index up 0.4 percent and smallcap idnex up over a percent.
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!
