Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex turns range-bound, Nifty holds 15,100; Tata Motors top loser

Gold hovers near 4-month high as dollar eases; Fed minutes in focus

Gold prices inched up on Wednesday, hovering near a four-month high on a weaker dollar, while investors awaited minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting as inflation worries persist.

* Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at USD 1,870 per ounce by 0044 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 29 at USD 1,874.80 in the previous session.

* US gold futures rose 0.1percent to USD 1,869.60 per ounce.

* The dollar index held close to a near three-month low against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

* Market participants are waiting for the release of minutes from the US Fed’s April 27-28 policy meeting at 1800 GMT for further clarity on economic recovery and policymakers’ view on inflation.