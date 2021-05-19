  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex turns range-bound, Nifty holds 15,100; Tata Motors top loser

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 19, 2021 10:17:18 IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices trimmed losses to turn range-bound on Wednesday as gains in IT, pharma stocks were capped by losses in auto and metal stocks. Meanwhile, Asian stocks were down as uncertainties over inflation prompted investors to reduce exposure to riskier assets for now. Auto major Tata Motors fell 6 percent after it posted weak March quarter earnings.

