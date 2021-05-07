Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices are likely to open higher tracking positive global cues; HDFC in focus

IMF to revisit growth forecast for India due to surge in COVID-19 cases
The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday the recent jump in COVID-19 cases in India posed downside risks to the Fund's April forecast for 12.5% growth in India's economic output in fiscal years 2021 and 2022. The IMF will revisit that forecast when it issued a fresh World Economic Outlook in July, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters at a regular briefing, but gave no further details. He said the developments in India, the world's second most populous nation, would have spillover effects for the region and the global economy, depending on how long the crisis lasted, but it was too soon to give specifics. More here
Indian Bank declares Saravana Stores account as fraud with Rs 230.74 crore outstanding
Public-sector Indian Bank on Wednesday said it has declared its Saravana Stores account with Rs 230.74 crore outstanding loan as fraud and has reported it to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The nature of the fraud is in the form of diversion of funds, said the lender, adding the outstanding balance on Saravana stood at Rs 230.74 crore. In terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and having regard to the Bank's policy on determination and disclosures of material events/information, we have to inform you that non-performing account as detailed below have been declared as fraud and reported to RBI as per regulatory requirement," the bank said in a regulatory filing.
HDFC Q4 earnings: Expect AUM to grow around 11-12%
HDFC will report its Q4 earnings on Friday and it is expected to be a stable quarter. They have already given a press release where they have mentioned that the individual loan business was strong in Q4. So, the loans assigned to HDFC Bank were up about 37 percent year-on-year and about 6 percent sequentially. The dividend income was about Rs 110 crore this time around and individual loans sold or securitisation was down about 34 percent year-on-year. Expect AUM growth anywhere between 11-12 percent, net interest margin (NIM) will improve year-on-year, but decline sequentially given the fact that Q3 was really strong. More here
Global stocks rally into U.S. jobs report amid surging commodity prices
Global stocks headed for their first weekly gain in three amid a surge in commodity prices, while traders braced for a key U.S. jobs report later on Friday that could provide clues on when the Federal Reserve will ease back on monetary stimulus. MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets, which tracks stocks in 50 countries, edged up about 0.1%, on course for a 0.4% gain this week. Its broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up by about 0.4% on Friday, with China's blue chips and Japan's Nikkei each gaining about 0.3%.
Indian indices ended higher on Thursday led by gains in auto, metals and IT sectors even as investors remained cautious about the relentless rise in COVID-19 cases. The sentiment was lifted after RBI Governor, in a surprise media briefing, yesterday announced certain measures to tackle the pandemic. The Sensex ended 272 points higher at 48,950 while the Nifty rose 107 points to settle at 14,725. Broader markets were also in line with benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.9 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, Hindalco, Wipro, Hero Moto, Tata Motors and Tata Steel were the top gainers while Powergrid, UPL, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma and NTPC led the losses. Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index rose 2.5 percent led by Hindalco and JSPL up 5 percent and 5.5 percent. Meanwhile, Tata Steel also jumped 3 percent after beating quarterly profit estimates in Q4.
