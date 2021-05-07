Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices are likely to open higher tracking positive global cues; HDFC in focus

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday

Indian indices ended higher on Thursday led by gains in auto, metals and IT sectors even as investors remained cautious about the relentless rise in COVID-19 cases. The sentiment was lifted after RBI Governor, in a surprise media briefing, yesterday announced certain measures to tackle the pandemic. The Sensex ended 272 points higher at 48,950 while the Nifty rose 107 points to settle at 14,725. Broader markets were also in line with benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.9 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, Hindalco, Wipro, Hero Moto, Tata Motors and Tata Steel were the top gainers while Powergrid, UPL, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma and NTPC led the losses. Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index rose 2.5 percent led by Hindalco and JSPL up 5 percent and 5.5 percent. Meanwhile, Tata Steel also jumped 3 percent after beating quarterly profit estimates in Q4.