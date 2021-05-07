  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 1 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices are likely to open higher tracking positive global cues; HDFC in focus

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 07, 2021 07:38:47 IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices are likely to open higher on Friday tracking gains in global peers as they headed for their first weekly gain in three amid a surge in commodity prices. Meanwhile, the SGX Nifty was trading 47.50 points or 0.32 percent higher at the 14,844.50 indicating a positive start for the broader index in India.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement