Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex down 306 points, Nifty around 15,500; ITC down 2.5%

Morning market quote from VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"The steady decline in fresh Covid cases and rising recovery rates indicate that India is succeeding in bending the Covid curve. This has paved the way for progressive unlocking and consequently unlock- trade is happening in the broader market. The outperformance of the mid and small-cap indices this year is impressive: Midcap and small-cap indices are up by 23.54% and 29.91% respectively YTD while Nifty is up only by 11.39 % YTD. With such outperformance valuations in the broader market too is becoming a concern. With no short-term risks to the market, consolidation is likely in the near term with a stock-specific action in response to the news. Since markets are over-bought and over-valued investors should exercise caution even when the markets are exhibiting surprising resilience"
Opening Bell; Sensex opens lower, Nifty around 15,500; ITC down 2.5%
Indian indices opened lower on Wednesday dragged by losses in heavyweights HDFC, ICICI Bank, ITC, and Infosys. ITC fell over 2 percent after the company's Q4 results missed analyst estimates. Meanwhile, India's manufacturing PMI fell to an 8-month low in May also weighed on the sentiment. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 141 points at 51,759 while the Nifty lost 34 points at 15,540. On the Nifty50 index, JSW Steel, Tata steel, Adani Ports, ONGc, Hindalco were the top gainers while ITC, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HDFC and Kotak Bank led the losses. Broader markets, however, outperformed with Nifty midcap and Nifty smallcap indcies up around half a percent each.
Oil prices rise on OPEC+ discipline, strong demand outlook
Oil prices rose on Wednesday after OPEC and its allies stuck to their plan to cautiously return oil supply in June and July while expecting fuel demand to rebound strongly during the U.S. summer. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 32 cents, or 0.5%, to $68.05 at 0201 GMT, extending a 2.1% gain following the Memorial Day holiday in the United States on Monday. Prices rose to their highest since October 2018. Brent crude futures climbed 37 cents, or 0.5%, to $70.62 a barrel, after jumping 1.3% overnight, when it hit its highest since March 8. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, together called OPEC+, agreed on Tuesday to keep to their
Global equities break record as U.S. stocks waver after manufacturing data
Global equities set both an intraday high and record close on Tuesday as investors weighed the latest U.S. economic data for signs of a rebound and rising inflation, while Wall Street’s main indexes wavered before ending little changed. Energy shares were among the best performing during the session as the OPEC+ alliance agreed to hike output in July and gave a bullish forecast. U.S. crude futures rose to their highest in more than two years. The dollar ended little changed, while Treasures, gold and bitcoin slipped. Financial shares countered declines in healthcare. Emerging market stocks rose 1.06%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.87% higher, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.16%.
Petrol, diesel prices remain stable for the day
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel prices unchanged on Wednesday after raising them for two consecutive days. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 94.49 and Rs 85.38 per litre in the national capital, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 100.72 per litre on Wednesday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 92.69 a litre.
Infosys insider trading: Sebi bans eight entities from buying, selling or dealing in securities
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has banned eight entities from buying, selling, or dealing in securities after they were held guilty of insider trading on Infosys stock. "Rs 3.06 crore of illegal gains has been impounded," Sebi said. These eight entities and individuals are: Pranshu Bhutra, Amit Bhutra, Bharat C Jain, Manish Champalal, Ankush Bhutra, Amit Bhutra, Capital One and Tesora. According to Sonam Chandwani, the Managing Partner at KS Legal and Associates, Sebi has once again proved its efficiency by discovering the illegal gains made by Tesora Capital and Capital One along with their founding partners. More here
ITC Q4 net profit drops 1.3% to Rs 3,748.4 crore, misses estimates
Diversified conglomerate ITC on Tuesday reported a 1.3 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,748.4 crore in the March 2021 quarter. In the corresponding quarter last year, the Kolkata-headquartered company posted a net profit of Rs 3,797 crore. CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a profit of Rs 3,765 crore for the quarter under review. Its revenue from operations was at Rs 15,404.37 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 12,560.64 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20. However, ITC said its results for this quarter are not comparable with the earlier period as it also includes the revenue of Sunrise Foods, which it had acquired on July 27, 2020. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian indices ended on a flat note after a volatile session on Tuesday as gains in heavyweights Bajaj Finance, HDFC and SBI were capped by losses in metals and financial sectors. Meanwhile, India's manufacturing PMI coming in at an 8-month low also weighed on the sentiment. The Sensex ended 2 points lower at 51,935 while the Nifty fell 8 points to settle at 15,575. Broader markets were mixed for the day with the midcap down 0.1 percent and smallcap index down 0.6 percent. On the Nifty50 index, Adani Ports, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, SBI and HDFC were the top gainers while JSW Steel, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Grasim and Asian Paints led the losses.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!