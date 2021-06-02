Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex down 306 points, Nifty around 15,500; ITC down 2.5%

Morning market quote from VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"The steady decline in fresh Covid cases and rising recovery rates indicate that India is succeeding in bending the Covid curve. This has paved the way for progressive unlocking and consequently unlock- trade is happening in the broader market. The outperformance of the mid and small-cap indices this year is impressive: Midcap and small-cap indices are up by 23.54% and 29.91% respectively YTD while Nifty is up only by 11.39 % YTD. With such outperformance valuations in the broader market too is becoming a concern. With no short-term risks to the market, consolidation is likely in the near term with a stock-specific action in response to the news. Since markets are over-bought and over-valued investors should exercise caution even when the markets are exhibiting surprising resilience"