Stock Market Live: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty 50 above 19,750, Adani Enterprises, ICICI Bank lead gains

Polycab Share Price Update | Shares Rise Ahead Of Earnings
A CNBC-TV18 Poll anticipates the revenue for this quarter to witness a 14 percent growth, amounting to Rs 3,198.5 crore compared to Rs 2,736.6 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) is projected to rise by 26 percent to Rs 393 crore, surpassing the previous year's figure of Rs 311 crore.
India Cars Per Charger Ratio Is Not Bad Vs Global Standards: Koushik Bhattacharyya Of Avendus Capital
LTIMindtree Share Price Update | Shares Slide 3.7%, Top Nifty 50 Loser
The shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 5,077.95 earlier in the session. The technology consulting and digital solutions company reported its quarterly number on Monday.
Share Market Update | Prabhudas Lilladher's Amisha Vora On Sheela Foam
"Generally, when you do an acquisition of this size, it is possible that numbers take little time to fall in place. Because first time instead of the free cash in the balance sheet, there will be a little debt possibly or there will be a dilution, and the synergy benefits will take time. But if we have that patience, it's going to work really well," says Amisha Vora, Chairperson & MD, Prabhudas Lilladher.
Infosys Share Price Update | Shares Rise 2.4%
The technology services bellwether enters framework agreement with one of its existing strategic clients to provide AI and automation-led development. The client's target spend over the five-year period is estimated to be worth $2 billion.
The IT major is the top Nifty 50 gainer at this hour.
Reliance Share Price Update | Shares Inching Towards All Time High Mark, Off Intraday High
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, July 17, said Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) demerged entity Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) will be included in NSE indices effective from July 20, 2023.
HDFC Bank Share Price Update | Shares Up Over 1%
HDFC Bank management said on Monday that the domestic retail advances grew by 20 percent year-on-year in the June quarter, led by home loans. The private lender reported its earnings for the June quarter yesterday.
Stock Market Update | Geojit's V K Vijayakumar On Market
"The global market construct continues to be favorable for the bulls. The declining dollar and the capital flows to emerging markets that it triggers can impart resilience to the market. However, high valuations and possible profit booking can restrain the rally. A healthy consolidation can be the near-term trend. Since the market has run up too much, too fast, a correction can happen at any time. Some profit booking at the present level can be considered. Good results from HDFC Bank augurs well for Bank Nifty. More good results from banking stocks are likely," says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Nifty 50 Live | Financials Contribute 72.1 Points Towards Index Upside
IT shares are contributing 10.2 points to the upside.
In terms of individual stocks, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Infosys are the top pointwise contributors.
HDFC Bank is contributing 38.9 points to the upside.
ICICI Bank is contributing 21.2 points to the upside.
Infosys is contributing 14.4 points to the upside.
Amara Raja Share Price Update | Shares Slide 5% Post Large Trade
Shares drop after over 16 percent of the company's total equity exchange hands in a large trade. CNBC-TV18 earlier reported, citing sources, that Clarios ARBL Holding LP was likely to exit Amara Raja.
Nifty 50 Live | Index Hovering Below 19,800
Index is up 0.3 percent from its previous close, at 19,773.8.
Infosys, ICICI Bank, Apollo Hospitals are the top index gainers.
LTIMindtree, Titan, HDFC Life are the top index losers.
Share Market Update | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell
Recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar:
Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,663 and a target of Rs 1,720
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,875 and a target of Rs 1,945
Buy Indus Tower with a stop loss of Rs 167 and a target of Rs 181
Buy Grasim with a stop loss of Rs 1,784 and a target of Rs 1,845
Recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani:
Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 374
Sell Dalmia Bharat with a stop loss of Rs 2,085
Buy Indusind Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,345
Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,550
Recommendations by Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives, Religare Broking
Buy Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 405 and a target of Rs 440
Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 595 and a target of Rs 618