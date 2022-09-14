Mini

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down start on Wednesday, in a sharp U-turn after the 50-scrip index returned above 18,000 after five months, as a worse-than-expected US inflation reading sent shockwaves across global marekts Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — tumbled as much as 372.5 points or 2.1 percent to 17,719.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.