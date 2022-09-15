Mini

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a flat start on Thursday a day after staging a dramatic fag-end recovery, shrugging off weakness across global markets after a red-hot US inflation reading nascent dashed hopes the Fed will turn less aggressive with hikes in key rates. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were barely in the green ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.