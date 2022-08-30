Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 500 pts and Nifty50 crosses 17,450 amid gains across sectors

Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session higher, a day after the 30-scrip index suffered its worst single-day fall in more than 10 weeks amid a global sell-off. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 64.5 points or 0.4 percent to 17,445 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Globally, concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and the resilience of the world economy kept investors on the back foot.