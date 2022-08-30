    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 500 pts and Nifty50 crosses 17,450 amid gains across sectors

    Summary

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session higher, a day after the 30-scrip index suffered its worst single-day fall in more than 10 weeks amid a global sell-off. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 64.5 points or 0.4 percent to 17,445 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Globally, concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and the resilience of the world economy kept investors on the back foot. 

    Live Updates

    Rupee inches higher against US dollar

    Asian shares largely in the red following overnight losses on Wall Street

    Equities in other Asian markets see mixed moves early on Tuesday following a weak session on Wall Street overnight, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.6 percent at the last count.

    --Japan's Nikkei 225: up one percent

    --China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.6 percent 

    --Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.3 percent

    --S&P 500 futures: up 0.1 percent 

    Wall Street indices retreats as rate hike concerns persist

    US stocks closed lower on Monday, adding to last week's sharp losses, on nagging concerns about the Fed's determination to aggressively hike interest rates to fight inflation even as the economy slows.

    --Dow Jones: down 0.6 percent

    --S&P 500: down 0.7 percent

    --Nasdaq Composite: down one percent

    Sensex saw its steepest fall for in over 10 weeks on Monday

    Indian equity benchmarks began the week sharply lower, with the Sensex taking its biggest plunge since mid-June, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell's more-hawkish-than-expected tone at the annual Jackson Hole symposium last week sent shockwaves across global markets. (Read more on the August 29 session)

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

