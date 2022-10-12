Homemarket news

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open higher today — Wipro and HCL Tech to report results

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open higher today — Wipro and HCL Tech to report results

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session with mild gains, following three back-to-back days of losses. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 75.5 points or 0.4 percent to 17,015.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited quarterly results of IT majors Wipro and HCL Tech due later in the day for domestic cues, after TCS, India's largest software exporter, kicked off the corporate earnings season this week. Globally, concerns persisted about the impact of steep hikes in interest rates on economic growth.

Live Updates

Sensex and ifty50 continued to fall for 3rd straight day on Tuesday
 
Indian equity benchmarks fell for a third straight day on Tuesday amid weakness across global peers, as investors weighed steep rate hikes against the possibility of a recession and concerns persisted about rising geopolitical tensions in Europe. S&P 500 futures eked out a gain of 0.1 percent. The Bank of England signalled that it would support the country's bond market for only three more days, adding to market jitters.
 
All sectors succumbed to selling pressure on Dalal Street, with IT shares being among major laggards even as TCS kicked off the earnings season on a strong note. Investors lost Rs 6 lakh crore in wealth as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies came down to Rs 269.8 lakh crore in three sessions, according to provisional exchange data. (Read more on the Oct 11 session)

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!