    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a muted opening today

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Summary

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a muted start on Monday amid mixed move across global markets, as nervousness persisted across investors ahead of key central bank decisions due this week. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — gyrated within a 49-point range around the flatline ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors will closely track oil & gas shares after the government lowered a windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil in line with a fall in international rates, and the levy on export of diesel and jet fuel following a fortnightly review.

    Live Updates


    Wall St drops to two-month lows as recession fears mount
    - U.S. stocks ended in the red on Friday, falling to two-month lows as a warning of impending global slowdown from FedEx hastened investors' flight to safety at the conclusion of a tumultuous week.

    Indexes down: Dow 0.45%, S&P 0.72%, Nasdaq 0.90%

    Investors eye next week's Fed meeting

    Sensex and Nifty50 tanked nearly 2% on Friday 

    Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to the third day in a row on Friday, dragged by financial, IT, oil & gas and FMCG shares, as nervousness persisted globally amid fears of a slowdown after data from the world's largest economy stoked fears the Fed has little reason to ease its cycle of rate hikes. (Read more on the Sept 16 session)

    SGX Nifty futures suggest flat start ahead on Dalal Street

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

