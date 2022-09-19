Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a muted opening today

Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a muted start on Monday amid mixed move across global markets, as nervousness persisted across investors ahead of key central bank decisions due this week. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — gyrated within a 49-point range around the flatline ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors will closely track oil & gas shares after the government lowered a windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil in line with a fall in international rates, and the levy on export of diesel and jet fuel following a fortnightly review.