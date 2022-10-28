Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex remains unchanged and Nifty above 17,700 led by oil & gas and financial shares

Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Friday's session with minor gains, as Dalal Street enters a new monthly derivative (futures & options) series. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, rose as much as 64 points or 0.4 percent to 17,866.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The Nifty50 finished the October series with a gain of 918.9 points or 5.5 percent while the Sensex added 3,346.9 points or 5.9 percent. Investors await financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Vedanta, Tata Power, Maruti Suzuki and Dr Reddy's due to post their earnings later in the day.