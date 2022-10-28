    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex remains unchanged and Nifty above 17,700 led by oil & gas and financial shares

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Friday's session with minor gains, as Dalal Street enters a new monthly derivative (futures & options) series. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, rose as much as 64 points or 0.4 percent to 17,866.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The Nifty50 finished the October series with a gain of 918.9 points or 5.5 percent while the Sensex added 3,346.9 points or 5.9 percent. Investors await financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Vedanta, Tata Power, Maruti Suzuki and Dr Reddy's due to post their earnings later in the day.

    Rupee opens higher at 82.39 vs dollar

    Stocks To Watch | Tata Chemical, PNB Housing, SBI Card, Indus Towers

    Global Cues | Crude prices higher on strong demand

    Stocks on Wall Street ended mixed on Thursday

    US stocks ended mixed and European shares nearly flat on Thursday as investors balanced mixed earnings reports and economic data. Pound retreated from mid-September highs.

    -- S&P 500: down 0.6 percent

    -- Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.6 percent

    -- Nasdaq Composite: down 1.6 percent

    Most Asian shares trading lower after Wall Street stocks end mixed

    Most Asian shares are trading lower in early trade after the stocks on Wall Street ended mixed on Thursday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacifix shares outside Japan is down 5.2 percent at this hour. 

    -- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.7 percent 

    -- China's Shanghai Composite: down almost a percent

    -- Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.3 percent

    -- S&P 500 futures: down 0.4 percent 

    Volatility persisted in the trade on Thursday ahead of the expiry of monthly derivative contracts 

    Sensex and Nifty ended higher in a choppy session on Thursday

    Indian equity benchmarks finished a choppy session higher on Thursday, session as gains in financial, metal, oil & gas and healthcare shares outweighed losses in IT stocks. The Sensex settled at 59,756.8 for the day while the Nifty50 broadly moved in the 17,650-17,800 band before ending at 17,737. (Read more on October 27 session)

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

