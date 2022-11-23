Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200 pts and Nifty50 crosses 18,300 led by HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Kotak

By CNBCTV18.com

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up start on Wednesday tracking strength across global markets. SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty index, rose as much as 78.5 points or 0.4 percent to 18,463.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Shares of Inox Green Energy to debut on the bourses today.