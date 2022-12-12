Homemarket news

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty recover from opening lows; PSU Banks continue to surge

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 12, 2022 11:27 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower on the first trading day of the week amid largely negative cues from global markets. Shares of Uniparts India will debut on the bourses today.

Yes Bank at 52-week high

Dec 12, 2022 11:27 AM

Buy HDFC Bank, Siemens: Shivangi Sarda

Here are two recommendations by Shivangi Sarda, Analyst - Equity Derivatives & Technicals, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
-- Buy HDFC Bank for a target of Rs 1,715 with a stop loss at Rs 1,650 
-- Buy Siemens for a target of Rs 3,120 with a stop loss at Rs 2,945 

Dec 12, 2022 11:11 AM

KPI Green developing 24.90 mw solar power projects under captive power producer segment

Dec 12, 2022 11:02 AM

Expect loan growth to be in mid-teens for FY23: Mahabaleshwara MS of Karnataka Bank

Dec 12, 2022 10:45 AM

Windfall tax might be lowered again: Sources to CNBC-TV18

Dec 12, 2022 10:17 AM

Uniparts India: Subdued Listing

The engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India made a weak debut on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday at Rs 575 apiece against the issue price of Rs 548 - Rs 577 . (Read more)

Dec 12, 2022 10:08 AM

Selling Pressure Continues In Tech Stocks

Dec 12, 2022 9:36 AM

Infosys, TCS and Kotak Bank are top Nifty50 losers

Dec 12, 2022 9:23 AM

Market opens lower 

Market started Monday's session in the red as IT stocks were under pressure following HCL Tech's guidance commentary. 

Dec 12, 2022 9:22 AM

Rupee opens lower vs US dollar

Dec 12, 2022 9:07 AM

Stocks to Watch | Glenmark Pharma, Bharat Forge, Paytm and more

Dec 12, 2022 9:05 AM

Global Cues | Brent steady at $76/bbl, dollar back above 105

Dec 12, 2022 9:03 AM

Wall Street indices ended broadly lower on Friday
The three main US indices fell on Friday.
--S&P 500: down 0.7 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.9 percent 
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.7 percent 

Dec 12, 2022 8:50 AM

Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.1 percent at this hour.  
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.5 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.8 percent

Dec 12, 2022 8:36 AM

Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday 

Dec 12, 2022 8:25 AM