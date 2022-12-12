Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty recover from opening lows; PSU Banks continue to surge

Buy HDFC Bank, Siemens: Shivangi Sarda
Here are two recommendations by Shivangi Sarda, Analyst - Equity Derivatives & Technicals, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
-- Buy HDFC Bank for a target of Rs 1,715 with a stop loss at Rs 1,650
-- Buy Siemens for a target of Rs 3,120 with a stop loss at Rs 2,945
Uniparts India: Subdued Listing
The engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India made a weak debut on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday at Rs 575 apiece against the issue price of Rs 548 - Rs 577 . (Read more)
Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.1 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.5 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.8 percent