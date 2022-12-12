English
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty headed for a negative start tracing global cues

By CNBCTV18.com  Dec 12, 2022 9:07 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open lower on the first trading day of the week amid largely negative cues from global markets. Shares of Uniparts India will debut on the bourses today. 

Rupee opens lower vs US dollar

Dec 12, 2022 9:07 AM

Stocks to Watch | Glenmark Pharma, Bharat Forge, Paytm and more

Dec 12, 2022 9:05 AM

Global Cues | Brent steady at $76/bbl, dollar back above 105

Dec 12, 2022 9:03 AM

Wall Street indices ended broadly lower on Friday
The three main US indices fell on Friday.
--S&P 500: down 0.7 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.9 percent 
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.7 percent 

Dec 12, 2022 8:50 AM

Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.1 percent at this hour.  
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.5 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.8 percent

Dec 12, 2022 8:36 AM

Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday 

Dec 12, 2022 8:25 AM

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Dec 12, 2022 8:04 AM