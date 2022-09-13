    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 crosses 18,000 and Sensex jumps 350 pts amid buying across sectors

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 crosses 18,000 and Sensex jumps 350 pts amid buying across sectors

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 crosses 18,000 and Sensex jumps 350 pts amid buying across sectors
    IST (Updated)

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 rose sharply on Tuesday amid buying across sectors amid positive moves across global markets, even as official data the previous day showed worse-than-expected consumer inflation and industrial production in India. Gains in financial, IT and oil & gas shares pushed the headline indices higher, though losses in healthcare stocks played spoilsport. Broader indices Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 rose around half a percent each in morning deals.

    Rupee opens at 79.29 vs dollar

    It had settled at 79.52 on Monday.

    Wall Street indices post fourth straight day of gains ahead of inflation data

    The three main US indices extended their winning streak on Monday, rallying to a sharply higher close, as investors awaited crucial inflation data that could provide clues about the duration and severity of the Fed's tightening policy.

    --Dow Jones: up 0.7 percent

    --S&P 500: up 1.1 percent

    --Nasdaq Composite: up 1.3 percent

    Asian shares in the green on Tuesday following sustained gains on Wall Street

    Equities in other Asian markets begin the day in the green after Wall Street indices extend a winning run to the fourth day in a row overnight.

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.6 percent at this hour.

    --Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.2 percent

    --China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.1 percent

    --Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.1 percent

    --S&P 500 futures: flat

    Sensex and Nifty50 scaled nearly 1-month highs on Monday

    Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to the third session in a row on Monday, with the Nifty50 crossing 17,900 to clock its highest close since August 18, backed by gains across sectors. Globally, investors remained on a buying spree after digesting hawkish comments from the Fed and the ECB's biggest ever rate hike last week. (Read more on the Sept 12 session)

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 rose sharply on Tuesday amid buying across sectors amid positive moves across global markets, even as official data the previous day showed worse-than-expected consumer inflation and industrial production in India. Gains in financial, IT and oil & gas shares pushed the headline indices higher, though losses in healthcare stocks played spoilsport. Broader indices Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 rose around half a percent each in morning deals.

