Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 crosses 18,000 and Sensex jumps 350 pts amid buying across sectors

Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 rose sharply on Tuesday amid buying across sectors amid positive moves across global markets, even as official data the previous day showed worse-than-expected consumer inflation and industrial production in India. Gains in financial, IT and oil & gas shares pushed the headline indices higher, though losses in healthcare stocks played spoilsport. Broader indices Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 rose around half a percent each in morning deals.