Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty futures indicate muted start ahead on Dalal Street

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open on a muted note on Wednesday amid weak global cues, halting a four-session-long winning run. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, fell as much as 32 points or 0.2 percent ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues. Adani Ports and Tech Mahindra reported their quarterly numbers on Tuesday. Globally, investors await the outcome of a two-day meeting of the Fed's interest rate-deciding panel that began on Tuesday for cues.

Global Cues | Oil prices edge higher, gold above $1,650/oz

Wall Street stocks eased ahead of Fed's policy meet outcome announcement 

Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday ahead of the expected announcement of 75 basis points hike in interest rates on Wednesday after its two-day meeting. 

-- S&P 500: fell 0.4 percent

-- Dow Jones Industrial Average: fell 0.2 percent

-- Nasdaq Composite: fell 0.9 percent

Asian markets moving mixed in early trade following a session on Wall Street

Asian markets are trading mixed in the early trade on Wednesday after Wall Street stocks eased ahead of the Fed two-day policy meeting announcement. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is marginally up at this hour. 

-- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.1 percent

-- China's Shanghai Composite: marginally down

-- Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.2 percent 

-- S&P 500 futures: up 0.3 percent

Sensex and Nifty ended at 10-month high on Tuesday

The Sensex and the Nifty50 clocked their highest closing levels in 10 months amid buying across most sectors. Infosys, the HDFC twins and TCS were the biggest boosts for both headline indices. (Read more on November 1 session)

