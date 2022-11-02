Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty futures indicate muted start ahead on Dalal Street

Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open on a muted note on Wednesday amid weak global cues, halting a four-session-long winning run. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, fell as much as 32 points or 0.2 percent ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues. Adani Ports and Tech Mahindra reported their quarterly numbers on Tuesday. Globally, investors await the outcome of a two-day meeting of the Fed's interest rate-deciding panel that began on Tuesday for cues.