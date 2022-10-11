Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty likely to make a muted start today — all eyes on TCS shares

Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a muted start on Tuesday amid weakness across global markets, as concerns persisted about the impact of steep rate hikes on economic growth and amid rising geopolitical tensions in Europe. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were last down two points at 17,226, having move within a range of 86.5 points around the flatline earlier in the day. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) kicked off the corporate earnings season after market hours on Monday.